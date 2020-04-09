South African Hip-Hop Producers Makwa and Lunatik Will Battle It Out on Instagram Live
Another exciting South African hip-hop IG Live battle is happening.
Makwa and Lunatik are the next pair of producers who will go toe to toe in an Instagram Live battle at 10 P.M. (SAST). Both producers are responsible for some of South Africa's biggest and era-defining hits. Makwa has produced most of Kwesta's biggest hits such as "Spirit" and "Vur Vai" among others. Lunatik has produced such monster hits as K.O's "Caracara," OkMalumKoolKat's "Amalobolo" and DJ Citi Lyts' "Vura." We know... we are getting goosebumps, too.
Makwa is the resident producer at Rap Lyf, the label that's home to Kwesta, Kid X, Thabsi and TLT. Lunatik has been a resident producer for labels such the now-defunct Cashtime Life (K.O., Ma-E, Moozlie, Maggz, DJ Vigi) and has worked closely with Ambitiouz Entertainment producing hits for the likes of Emtee, Amanda Black, Sjava and a few others.
K.O (Feat. KiD X) - Caracara (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
The battle is being facilitated by Gemini Major and Tweezy, two of the country's super producers who battled it out last week. The two producers were following the trend that was started by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland who played their hits back to back on IG Live to thousands of fans who tuned into their broadcast two weeks ago.
Kwesta - Spirit ft. Wale www.youtube.com
Artists all across the world are finding innovative ways. The beat battles are one way for artists to keep in touch with their fans and take them on a roller coaster of memories while reminding of their massive contributions to the game.
Be sure to tune in to Makwa and Lunatik's IG Live battle either on Makwa's or Lunatik's Instagram.
