Lady Hash is on a Quest to Transform East African Electronic Music

Everything We Know So Far About the Film Adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

Scheduled for theatrical release two years from now, it’s been a long journey for production to get started on this project.

Tomi Adeyemi attends as InStyle and Lancôme celebrate Lancôme's New Global Brand Ambassadresses with a star-studded cocktail party at Park Lane Hotel on January 10, 2024 in New York City.

Tomi Adeyemi attends as InStyle and Lancôme celebrate Lancôme's New Global Brand Ambassadresses with a star-studded cocktail party at Park Lane Hotel on Jan. 10, 2024 in New York City.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for InStyle.

Even before it was released to the public, Tomi Adeyemi's literary debut, Children of Blood and Bone, hadalready secured a film adaptation deal. That was eight years ago, and after a long development process, everything is in place for production to begin on the film.

Considering all the pre-emptive hype surrounding Adeyemi and her book, Children of Blood and Bone justified its moment asa truly transcendent fantasy novel. The first in arecently concluded trilogy series, it is set in Orïsha. This fictional country draws inspiration from Yoruba culture and spirituality in the pre-colonial Southwest and parts of North-Central Nigeria.

In the first book, protagonist Zélie Adebola fights to restore the powers and dignity of her people, who have long suffered under the oppressive rule of a cruel king. Within its well-crafted world-building, and fantasy elements that are vivid even on the page, the book weaves in themes of colorism, classism-fuelled wickedness and the trauma they can cause. "The book is about living in a society that teaches you to hate what makes you magical," Adeyemitold OkayAfrica a month after the novel was released.

In 2017, Fox 2000 Pictures acquired the film adaptation rights to Children of Blood and Bone. In early 2019, director Rick Famuyiwa, known for his work on Dope, Brown Sugar, and six episodes of The Mandalorian, was brought on todirect the film. Later that year, Kay Oyegun, one of OkayAfrica's 100 women in 2018, was announced as thefilm's scriptwriter.

Due to Disney acquiring the majority stake in 21st Century Fox in 2019, which effectively shuttered Fox 2000, the adaptation project moved to Lucasfilm, the production company behind the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises that was also acquired by Disney in 2012. Children of Blood and Bone would've been Lucasfilm'sfirst live-action project since its acquisition by Disney, but production never quite took off.

The adaptation rights for Adeyemi's novel went through a bidding process that lasted a couple of months, and it landed with Paramount Pictures in early 2022, with Adeyemi earning an increased role as the screenplay writer and executive producer. Adeyemi had asked to write the screenplay while Lucasfilm held the novel's rights as part of efforts to speed up the process, but the production studiodid not accept.

In late 2023, Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball,The Woman King) joined the projectas director, working alongside Adeyemi, who took a more active role in production. Last November, Bythewoodput out a casting call for male and female "actors living in Nigeria only" between the ages of 10 and mid-20s. The call triggered some excitement that local talent close to the Yoruba culture and spirituality that inspired the book's setting would be cast in supporting roles if not major ones. While that remains a possibility, the recently announced main cast includes no actor living in Nigeria.

Children of Blood and Bone will featurea packed, star-studded cast, starring South African actor and crossover star Thuso Mbedu as Zélie Adebola. The ensemble cast includes popular Black actors based in the U.S. and the U.K., and several have strong connections to their African identity and the continent. British Nigerian actors Tosin Cole and Damson Idris will play the roles of Tzain, Zélie's older brother, and Prince Inan, respectively, while the British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as King Saran.

The rest of the cast includes Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari,EGOT royalty Viola Davis, Golden Globe awardee Idris Elba,Wicked superstar Cynthia Erivo, BAFTA winner Lashana Lynch, and Academy Award winner Regina King, who will star as Queen Nehanda.

Barring unforeseen delays, the long-awaited film adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone will open in cinemas in mid-January 2027.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
​Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi, Okayplayer.
Poetry

The 10 Best African Poems of All Time

These are the lines that have woken imaginations and stirred souls across the continent and beyond.

Related
Two people smiling and toasting with glasses of drinks at a dining table.
Film + TV

11 Romantic African Movies to Watch

From heartwarming comedies to moving dramas, these romantic African films offer fresh perspectives on love across the continent.