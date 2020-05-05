South Africans Say Goodbye to Another 10 Iconic Magazines Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
South Africa's print media takes another hit as Caxton Publishers pulls 10 iconic magazines including 'Bona', 'People', 'Woman & Home' and several others.
Just a few days ago, South Africans said goodbye to a number of beloved magazines including Cosmopolitan SA. This, after Associated Media Publishing (AMP), one of the largest independent media houses in South Africa, announced that it would be closing down permanently due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, Caxton Publishers, which houses at least 10 of the country's most iconic magazines, has announced similar news, according to TimesLIVE.
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have devastating effects on numerous industries in South Africa. The film, media and music industries are among those which have been hardest hit with pockets running dry, staff experiencing pay cuts or being laid off entirely.
Caxton Publishers' board recently announced that it would begin withdrawing funding from its magazine division which houses at least 10 publications. The likes of Bona, People, Women & Home, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, and Your Family––household names in many South African homes––will no longer be in print. Bona in particular, has perhaps been to Black South Africans what Essence magazine is to African-Americans.
Books and numerous local newspapers published under Caxton will remain in print while digital platforms have reportedly not been as affected.
A statement released by the publishing house reads as follows:
"The negative impact of the recent Covid-19 lockdown on general economic activity and, as a consequence, on the ability of the business to trade normally in what were already difficult trading conditions for magazine publishers, has made this decision unavoidable. As such, the significantly reduced revenue exacerbated by the potential long-term impacts of Covid-19, combined with reducing circulations, are insufficient to sustain the business in the short and long term."
Below are a few reactions from South Africans on social media:
