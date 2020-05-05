popular
Rufaro Samanga
May. 05, 2020 08:31AM EST

South Africans Say Goodbye to Another 10 Iconic Magazines Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

South Africa's print media takes another hit as Caxton Publishers pulls 10 iconic magazines including 'Bona', 'People', 'Woman & Home' and several others.

Just a few days ago, South Africans said goodbye to a number of beloved magazines including Cosmopolitan SA. This, after Associated Media Publishing (AMP), one of the largest independent media houses in South Africa, announced that it would be closing down permanently due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, Caxton Publishers, which houses at least 10 of the country's most iconic magazines, has announced similar news, according to TimesLIVE.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to have devastating effects on numerous industries in South Africa. The film, media and music industries are among those which have been hardest hit with pockets running dry, staff experiencing pay cuts or being laid off entirely.

READ: Pressure Increases for SABC to Support South African Artists During the Coronavirus Crisis

Caxton Publishers' board recently announced that it would begin withdrawing funding from its magazine division which houses at least 10 publications. The likes of Bona, People, Women & Home, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, and Your Family––household names in many South African homes––will no longer be in print. Bona in particular, has perhaps been to Black South Africans what Essence magazine is to African-Americans.

Books and numerous local newspapers published under Caxton will remain in print while digital platforms have reportedly not been as affected.

A statement released by the publishing house reads as follows:

"The negative impact of the recent Covid-19 lockdown on general economic activity and, as a consequence, on the ability of the business to trade normally in what were already difficult trading conditions for magazine publishers, has made this decision unavoidable. As such, the significantly reduced revenue exacerbated by the potential long-term impacts of Covid-19, combined with reducing circulations, are insufficient to sustain the business in the short and long term."

Below are a few reactions from South Africans on social media:





From Your Site Articles
popular
Photo by Oupa Bopape for Gallo Images.

South Africa's Film and Television Industry Resumes Amid  COVID-19 Outbreak

While the industry has been given the go-ahead to get back to production, broadcasters have been told to work on shows that "can be produced with minimal risk".

South Africa's film and television industry has been given the go-ahead by the government to resume production following a month-long suspension. While the country recently entered level-4 restrictions under a continued national lockdown, broadcasters, actors, actresses, production houses and crews will still have to abide by several strict regulations as part of efforts to contain further spread of COVID-19.
Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image supplied.

Rising South African Hip-Hop Artist popsnotthefather is Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight for this Month

Apple Music shines the spotlight on rising South African hip-hop artist popsnotthefather.

Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight for May is the emerging South African rapper and singer popsnotthefather. The member of the hip-hop collective Innanetwav. (alongside The Big Hash, Southside Mohammed, 808x etc.).

"It's super crazy," says the rapper about being highlighted by the streaming giant. "It means that we're finally being recognised for what we're doing. We've spent hours in the studio and I've slept on the floor and I'd be like - what am I even doing right now? But it's so great and so surreal to be included as Apple Music's New Artist Spotlight."
Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of Apple Music.

Apple Music Celebrates Talent Across the Continent with 'Africa Month' Launch

Apple Music has launched a month-long celebration of African artists with music heavyweights Angélique Kidjo, Davido, Sauti Sol, Jimmy Dludlu and others, having curated exclusive guest playlists.

Apple Music is certainly keeping the African heat coming. After recently announcing that it would be expanding into 52 new countries around the world, with 25 of those countries African, the music streaming service has now launched Africa Month, a month-long celebration of talent across Africa. The campaign features 15 exclusive guest playlists which were curated by music heavyweights Angélique Kidjo, Davido, Sauti Sol, Jimmy Dludlu and others in addition to a playlist which features some of the biggest songs from the continent.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Pressure Increases for SABC to Support South African Artists During the Coronavirus Crisis

"Let us see local content dominating our lives especially at this time to help artists earn a living," says South Africa's minister of sports, arts and culture.