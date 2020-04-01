coronavirus
News Brief
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 01, 2020 08:13AM EST
Image by Sabelo Mkhabela.

South African artists call for government to intervene during the country's lockdown.

'If you have no savings you are screwed': South African Artists Call For Coronavirus Relief

South African artists take to social media to criticize the government's lack of plans during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

On Monday morning, a few ministers—including the minister of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa—asked South Africans on Twitter to partake in a #LockdowngymChallenge.

A number of South African artists expressed their disappointment in the government. For instance, responding to Mthethwa's tweet, revered poet and TV personality Lebo Mashile retorted and asked the minister and the rest of the government why they hadn't frozen monthly financial commitments such as bonds and rent for artists.

She added, "Our entire sector has collapsed. It is month end. There are no gigs. We need a cohesive plan and vision from you for the arts. Not this."

Government relief

A few billions have been donated by some of the country's wealthiest citizens to bail out other sectors in the country. Last week, Mthethwa announced that his ministry had reprioritized its budget allocation for the first quarter to avail R150 million to provide relief to the arts sector's practitioners.

"Priority will be given to artists and practitioners, who were already booked by some of the cancelled and postponed events funded by the department, as well as to the legends of the industry," said the minister during a press conference held in Pretoria on Wednesday last week.

Which means a majority of artists won't be helped by the meagre amount. Artists have expressed that a majority of them only start getting gigs towards the end of the first quarter. Jazz composer and singer Thandi Ntuli told New Frame last week, "For most musicians, their last gig will have been in December. My last was in January, luckily. Basically, if you have no savings, you are screwed."

Musicians have reached a dead end. Siya Mthembu, a member of The Ancestors told the same website last week, "People say you can sell merchandise. Who do you sell it to, if there are no gigs? We are in a major fix, everyone is freaking out. Older artists are going to lose houses, lose their cars."

Virtual concerts

Most musicians have opted to virtual concerts, a trend that was started by the likes of Chris Martin and John Legend. The lockdown has forced artist and companies to be innovative. For instance, the recently released and critically acclaimed film MOFFIE had just gone on circuit when the pandemic hit South Africa.

Yesterday, the team announced that the movie would be screening online. Viewers will buy a ticket online and stream the movie on the official website.

Popular South African house producer and deejay told OkayAfrica last week he would use his downtime to create. "Gigs have been cancelled but it's given me more time to work on my music, my other business and work on ways to brainstorm with my teams—to be present. I have more time in the studio and I'm going to release more music very soon because of that," he said.

Hopefully, the government will come up with more ways to help artists and that people get into the hobby of supporting artists directly online.

From Your Site Articles
south africa music south african hip-hop hip-hop lebo mashile prince kaybee nathi mthethwa covid-19 south african music coronavirus in africa coronavirus
popular
Photo by Francis Apesteguy/Redferns via Getty Images.

Cameroonian Jazz Legend Manu Dibango Has Passed Away

The 86-year-old musician, who was recovering at a hospital in France, died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cameroonian jazz legend, Manu Dibango, has passed away according to reports by the BBC.

The 86-year-old musician was "recovering and resting in serenity" at a hospital just outside Paris, France, after having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Photo by Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Algeria Calls Off Anti-Government Protests Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

For the first time in over a year, protesters in Algeria have called off weekly demonstrations against former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's government amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The BBC reports that protest organisers in Algeria have called off weekly anti-government demonstrations amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

This will mark the first time in over a year that Algerians will not take to the streets in mass protest against former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's government.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Image courtesy of ARRAY.

What to Watch at Home During Coronavirus Shutdown: ARRAY's New Digital African Film Series

The film platform, from director Ava DuVernay, is hosting a weekly movie-viewing experience for the "global online community of cinephiles."

If you're looking for African films to dive into while at home during the coronavirus outbreak, a new digital series from award-winning director Ava DuVernay's film collective ARRAY is a great place to start. The multi-media platform and arts collective is launching its #ARRAYMatinee series, and each film will be available for viewing here.

#ARRAYMatinee is a virtual movie-viewing experience that will screen a string of the collective's previously released independent films from Africa and the diaspora. The weekly series begins on Wednesday, April 1 with a viewing of the 2015 South African coming-of-age film Ayanda. "Viewers will take a cinematic journey to the international destinations and cultures featured in five films that were released via the ARRAY Releasing independent film distribution collective that amplifies that work of emerging filmmakers of color and women of all kinds," says the platform in a press release. To promote a communal viewing experience, viewers are also encouraged to have discussions on Twitter, using the hashtag #ARRAYMatinee.

The five-part series will run weekly until May 13, and also includes films from Liberia, Ghana, and Grenada. See the full viewing schedule below with descriptions from ARRAY, and visit ARRAY's site at the allotted times to watch.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

The First Black President of a First-Tier European Football Club Passes Away

Pape Diouf, the former President of French football club Marseille, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Pape Diouf, the former President of French football club Marseille, has died according to reports by The Guardian.

Diouf, who is of Senegalese origin, had been hospitalised in Senegal after having tested positive for the coronavirus. He was 68.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.