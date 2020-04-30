popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 30, 2020 09:33AM EST

South Africans Say Goodbye to Beloved 'Cosmo SA' Magazine

Associated Media Publishing, the independent media house behind the 'Cosmopolitan South Africa' magazine and others, will be closing due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Associated Media Publishing (AMP), one of the largest independent media houses in South Africa, recently announced that it would be closing down permanently as of May 1st. The media house is the publisher behind the beloved Cosmopolitan South Africa magazine as well as other publications, will be closing due to challenged presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.

AMP was founded by Jane Raphaely in 1982. In 2010, her daughter Julia Raphaely took over as chief executive and the enterprise made major strides in the South African media industry with Cosmo SA, House & Leisure as well as Women on Wheels. Current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was the last to grace the cover of Cosmo SA.

However, as industries across the board are reeling from the unprecedented negative impact of the the coronavirus outbreak, AMP has unfortunately succumbed to the pressure.

In a press statement released by Raphaely, she says the following:

"The unexpected and devastating impact of Covid-19, causing the closure of printing and distribution channels, the global halt on advertising spend as well as the inability to host events for the foreseeable future, have made it impossible to continue trading, despite large amounts of personal funds having gone into AMP," the company said through a statement on Thursday. This is the most difficult decision I have ever had to make," said Julia. "For the last 38 years, AMP has been one of South Africa's leading publishers and our titles have been part of many people's lives. It's a big blow for magazine media brands in South Africa as they hold a special place in our country. We never thought this day would come, but we are left with no choice."

Raphaely emphasised the lack of certainty for many media publications, particularly print media, during this time. Just last month, Mail & Guardian appealed to the public for support as the newspaper struggled to pay staff salaries. The crisis has not been limited to South Africa as several publications abroad, including the online edition of Vibe Magazine, have either closed shop entirely or had to lay off some of their staff.

Below are some reactions on social media to the news:






From Your Site Articles
popular
Photo: Jeremy Rodney Hall

TOBi Releases New Deluxe Album 'STILL+'

The Nigerian-Canadian artist returns with a deluxe version of his debut album, featuring The Game, Haviah Mighty and more.

TOBi shares the deluxe edition of his 2019 debut album, STILL+, which features two new tracks and remixes of previous singles.

STILL+ features the new songs "Paid" and "Holiday," and a string of guest features from artists SHAD, Haviah Mighty, Jazz Cartier and Ejji Smith. It also boasts production from Grammy Award winner, !LLMIND; Take A Daytrip, and Canada's Free n Losh. "The album continues to address the themes of vulnerability, post traumatic growth, self reflection and masculinity of his time growing up in Canada," reads a press release.

The Toronto-based Nigerian artist also shared a new lyric video for the remix of his track "City Blues," which features American rapper The Game.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo by Majdel images.

E Kelly Shares New Single 'Confetti' Featuring Boybreed and Minz

Premiere: The Nigerian producer shares the pulsating lead single from his upcoming EP 'No Secrets.'

Nigerian songwriter and producer E Kelly shares his latest single "Confetti" featuring Boybreed and Minz, the lead single from his upcoming debut EP No Secrets.

"Confetti" is a sultry banger with a pulsating beat and smooth lyrics from both Boybreed and Minz.
"'Confetti' was recorded in a writer's camp with Boybreed, Minz and BeatsbyKO while working on different projects," said E Kelly about how the track came to be. "We loved it so much and decided to release it as a single and place it on my debut EP, No Secrets. Minz is the main artist on the song and Boybreed set the tone with the lead lyrics 'Money For Your Head dey fall like Confetti.' he adds.

E Kelly's 5-track No Secrets EP, which is due out on May 8 also features Mr Eazi, Joeboy and King Perryy.

E Kelly is the producer behind several afrobeats hits, including Mr Eazi's "Leg Over" and "Pour Me Water." No Secrets is being released under Eazi's growing emPawa initiative.

Listen to "Confetti" below and be on the lookout for the full EP to drop next month.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Still taken from YouTube.

Sneak Peek: Netflix Announces its Next African Original Series 'JIVA!'

Netflix's next African Original Series 'JIVA!' is a dance drama series starring South African actress Noxolo Dlamini as the lead.

Netflix is certainly making good on its commitment to release more content from the African continent. Off the heels of its wildly successful first African Original Series Queen Sono starring Pearl Thusi, the streaming giant has announced that it's now working on its next African Original Series titled JIVA!. The dance drama series will again be lead by a South African female actress, Noxolo Dlamini, in addition to a strong, star-studded supporting cast.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 28 Best South African Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Zoë Modiga, TNS, Simphiwe Dana, Priddy Ugly, Petite Noire and more.