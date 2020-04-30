South Africans Say Goodbye to Beloved 'Cosmo SA' Magazine
Associated Media Publishing, the independent media house behind the 'Cosmopolitan South Africa' magazine and others, will be closing due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Associated Media Publishing (AMP), one of the largest independent media houses in South Africa, recently announced that it would be closing down permanently as of May 1st. The media house is the publisher behind the beloved Cosmopolitan South Africa magazine as well as other publications, will be closing due to challenged presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.
AMP was founded by Jane Raphaely in 1982. In 2010, her daughter Julia Raphaely took over as chief executive and the enterprise made major strides in the South African media industry with Cosmo SA, House & Leisure as well as Women on Wheels. Current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was the last to grace the cover of Cosmo SA.
However, as industries across the board are reeling from the unprecedented negative impact of the the coronavirus outbreak, AMP has unfortunately succumbed to the pressure.
In a press statement released by Raphaely, she says the following:
"The unexpected and devastating impact of Covid-19, causing the closure of printing and distribution channels, the global halt on advertising spend as well as the inability to host events for the foreseeable future, have made it impossible to continue trading, despite large amounts of personal funds having gone into AMP," the company said through a statement on Thursday. This is the most difficult decision I have ever had to make," said Julia. "For the last 38 years, AMP has been one of South Africa's leading publishers and our titles have been part of many people's lives. It's a big blow for magazine media brands in South Africa as they hold a special place in our country. We never thought this day would come, but we are left with no choice."
Raphaely emphasised the lack of certainty for many media publications, particularly print media, during this time. Just last month, Mail & Guardian appealed to the public for support as the newspaper struggled to pay staff salaries. The crisis has not been limited to South Africa as several publications abroad, including the online edition of Vibe Magazine, have either closed shop entirely or had to lay off some of their staff.
Below are some reactions on social media to the news:
- Here's How Artists are Navigating Music Amid Coronavirus Outbreak ... ›
- Apple Music's 'Stream Local' to Support South African Artists ... ›
- Black Coffee On A Mission to Raise Funds for Coronavirus Relief ... ›
- Angélique Kidjo Reworks Classic Song 'Pata Pata' for COVID-19 ... ›
- YouTube's Online African Music Festival, 'Stay Home... #WithMe,' ›