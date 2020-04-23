coronavirus in africa
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 23, 2020 07:43AM EST
Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images.

Angelique Kidjo reworks Miriam Makeba's classic 'Pata Pata' for COVID-19 awareness.

Angélique Kidjo Reworks Classic Song 'Pata Pata' for COVID-19 Awareness

Angélique Kidjo has re-released the world-famous classic by the late South African music icon, Miriam Makeba, to raise awareness around the coronavirus outbreak.

Veteran Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, in collaboration with UNICEF, has re-released "Pata Pata" by the late South African music icon Miriam Makeba, in order to raise awareness around the coronavirus outbreak. Makeba or "Mama Africa" as she was also known, wrote the now world-famous song referencing a dance that had become quite popular in Johannesburg, South Africa, during the 60s.

Kidjo has kept "Pata Pata", which translates from Xhosa to "Touch Touch", the same in terms of its original musical elements. She has, however, changed the lyrics to include: "We need to keep our hands clean so 'no-Pata Pata'...Don't touch your face, keep distance please and 'no-Pata Pata.'"

Speaking about the re-working the classic song, in the hopes of raising greater awareness around the coronavirus outbreak, Kidjo also describes how she drew inspiration from both Makeba and Manu Dibango. Dibango passed away at the age of 86 last month after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"Manu inspired me. Miriam inspired me. And Pata Pata gave me hope", said Kidjo. "We all know what needs to be done, but we also know how much communities are suffering. "Pata Pata" has always been there for people at a time of struggle. I hope it helps once more. And I hope from our confined spaces we can dance once more."

Listen to Kidjo's reworked version of "Pata Pata" on SoundCloud below:

Listen to the Makeba performing the original "Pata Pata" back in 1967 below:

Miriam Makeba - Pata Pata (Live 1967) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
(Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

South African Government's COVID-19 Relief Plan for the Poor Stirs Debate on Social Media

While some South Africans have welcomed the government's plan to increase social grants for the poor, others are unconvinced.

Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans and announced government's 500 billion rand-plan to boost the economy and relieve social distress as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. As part of efforts to relieve the financial distress of the poor and working class, Ramaphosa added that existing social grants would be increased by respective amounts for a period of time. While some South Africans have welcomed the government's plan to ease the burden of the outbreak on the poor, others remain unconvinced by their methods.

Still from YouTube

Burna Boy Highlights Relief Efforts Across Africa With 'One World: Together at Home' Performance

Burna Boy's performance was the most "shazamed" of the night.

Burna Boy was one of a number of artists that performed during Saturday's One World: Together at Home concert from Global Citizen.

The artist's performance highlighted relief efforts being carried out across the continent to combat COVID-19, as he appeared on screen from his home in Lagos. He performed his songs "African Giant" as well as 2017's "Hallelujah" as footage of citizens on the ground showed in between.

It appears that Burna Boy's performance garnered record-level curiosity from the millions of viewers who tuned in during the show. According to data from the popular music identification app Shazam which was shared by All Hip Hop, Burna's performance was the most "shazamed" of the night, followed by Colombian artist Maluma's performance of "Carnival" and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends."

The day-long concert series, which was curated by Lady Gaga, featured performances and appearances from the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Black Coffee, Casper Nyovest, Idris Elba, The Rolling Stones and many more.

The concert was held in support of global relief efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) and healthcare workers on the frontlines.

There have been close to 23,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the continent, with a death toll of over 1,000 people. According to BBC's "Coronavirus In Africa" tracker, over 5,600 have recovered.

Check out Burna Boy's full performance below.

Interview
Photo: Luc Bucaille

Interview: Soolking, the Algerian Star Fusing Raï and Hip-Hop

Algeria's Soolking is creating his own lane by adding a Mahgrebian touch to France's urban music scene.

Raï, a Maghrebian folk music form dating back to the 1920s, rose out of the Algerian city of Oran. A mix of pop and traditional Bedouin desert music, it's working class & notably male singers, referred to as Cheb, filled their lyrics with talk of social issues such as disease and colonialism. They did so purposely, as the Arab word 'raï' stands for 'opinion.' These musicians so effectively bridged the gap between traditional Islamic values and their strife that, by the 1980s, the genre became world renown.

Algerian Abderraouf Derradji better known as Soolking is a successor of such musicians as Cheb Khaled, Cheb Hasni, and Cheb Mami. Much like his predecessors, Soolking discusses the pains and joys of daily life. Last year, his Algerian fans were so enamored with his peaceful protest anthem, "Liberté," that they chanted it in the streets. An offshoot of what came before it, Soolking's modern day formula is a mix of a multitude of genres⁠—raï, pop, rap, R&B,, soul, and reggaeton.

Presently, Soolking's music has amassed over one billion streams. His first album, Fruit du Demon, is certified platinum.. The prolific writer is even said to have created over 70 songs for that debut. His latest double album, Vintage, was released back in March with chart-topping singles "Melegim" and "Mayline."

Audio
Image courtesy of the artist.

Listen to Bankulli & WurlD's Uplifting New Single 'Gbemiro'

Premiere: Nigeria's Bankulli comes through with the soothing and inspirational "Gbemiro" featuring WurlD.

Bankulli is a name that doesn't need much of an introduction to most afropop fans, who know him from his 2000s work with Mo' Hits Records, D'banj, Kanye West, and Jay Z, to his most recent collaborations with Beyoncé on Lion King: The Gift.

The Nigerian manager-turned-singer is now returning in strong fashion with his latest single "Gbemiro," a soothing and serene song that sees him connecting with WurlD, one of Nigeria's most inspired acts.

"Gbemiro," which means lift me up, is presented by Bankulli as an inspirational track for these uncertain times we're living in. The song is built on some light guitar work and afro-fusion percussion.

"The world at this moment needs hope and the only way i know to give this," Bankulli tells OkayAfrica, "despite everything happening around is through songs and words that are uplifting"

Listen to our premiere of Bankulli and WurlD's "Gbemiro" below.

