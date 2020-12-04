eli fola
Audio
Zee Ngema
Dec. 04, 2020 11:50AM EST
Eli Fola Offers a 'Soundscape to Freedom' With New Performance Visuals

The multidisciplinary artist's latest release "Blackness Be Divine" gives listeners a glimpse into what the musician has to offer.

Nigerian born-Brooklyn based artist Eli Fola is back in our hearts and on our screens, with the latest music video release for his single "Blackness Be Divine" off of his EP, Soundscape to Freedom.

The DJ, saxophonist and producer's release comes from his own production and events label Tech Afrique.

The EP's opening track, "Blackness Be Divine" is, "like a letter of empowerment to all Black people across the diaspora to embrace their brilliance and to know that they are royalty living in this world," he says. "The project was inspired by events that took place this year during the middle of the pandemic with the rise of the black lives matter movement and protest across the country."

Although the EP is only six tracks long, it certainly packs a punch with its hypnotic rhythms, nostalgic house beats and graceful lyrics heard throughout the project. It truly is a unique musical adventure.

Eli Fola's self-proclaimed "Yoruba tech soul" elements are loud and clear in this brilliantly eclectic piece of music.

Watch Eli Fola's performance visuals for "Blackness Be Divine" below.

Eli Fola ft Cyrus Aaron - Blackness Be Divine (Performance Visuals) youtu.be

