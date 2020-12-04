Eli Fola Offers a 'Soundscape to Freedom' With New Performance Visuals
The multidisciplinary artist's latest release "Blackness Be Divine" gives listeners a glimpse into what the musician has to offer.
Nigerian born-Brooklyn based artist Eli Fola is back in our hearts and on our screens, with the latest music video release for his single "Blackness Be Divine" off of his EP, Soundscape to Freedom.
The DJ, saxophonist and producer's release comes from his own production and events label Tech Afrique.
The EP's opening track, "Blackness Be Divine" is, "like a letter of empowerment to all Black people across the diaspora to embrace their brilliance and to know that they are royalty living in this world," he says. "The project was inspired by events that took place this year during the middle of the pandemic with the rise of the black lives matter movement and protest across the country."
Although the EP is only six tracks long, it certainly packs a punch with its hypnotic rhythms, nostalgic house beats and graceful lyrics heard throughout the project. It truly is a unique musical adventure.
Eli Fola's self-proclaimed "Yoruba tech soul" elements are loud and clear in this brilliantly eclectic piece of music.
Watch Eli Fola's performance visuals for "Blackness Be Divine" below.
Eli Fola ft Cyrus Aaron - Blackness Be Divine (Performance Visuals) youtu.be
- Mdou Moctar 'Wiwasharnine' - OkayAfrica ›
- Boity 'Bakae' - OkayAfrica ›
- Olamide 'Woske' - OkayAfrica ›
- This Week In Photos: Emmanuel Afolabi - OkayAfrica ›
- Silicon Africa: A Playlist of Africa's Electronic Music Innovators ... ›
- Eli Fola's 'Tech Afrique' ›
- Eli Fola 'Living On The Edge' ft. Dzidzor - OkayAfrica ›
- Hear The Sounds of 'Tech Afrique' In This Subway Video From Eli Fola ›
- 'Tech Afrique' Eli Fola Is Back With His New Hypnotic Electro-Jazz ... ›
- Eli Fola's 'Tech Afrique' Music Video Will Leave You Full of 'Wonders ... ›