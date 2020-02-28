Enamel Releases New Single 'Gang' and Accompanying Music Video
The smooth track is the Afropop newcomer's follow-up to his largely successful debut single 'Pokish'.
Rising Afropop artist Enamel has dropped a new track titled "Gang" as well as the accompanying visuals.
The new track is a follow-up to his 2019 debut single "Pokish" featuring Galaybanton and was produced by Kiddominant.
"Gang" is a mid-tempo track with an admittedly infectious beat—the hallmark of any good Afropop or Afrobeats hit. The intermittent use of brass instrumentals in the background gives the song an overall laid-back feel which translates well in the music video.
Listen to Gang on Apple Music and Spotify.
Reminiscent of Wizkid and Blaq Jerzee's music video for "Arizona", the visuals dart between both Enamel and Galaybanton riding quad bikes in a desert area to doing their thing in an alleyway of sorts amid shots of dancing women. It's a good follow-up to his debut track and Enamel continues to show his promise as a rising star.
The Ibadan-born artist, real name Hakim Giwa, is now based in Johannesburg, South Africa and is signed with the record label More Coke Everyday.
Enamel is currently working on an EP and describes his journey with music thus far by saying, "I am Inspired and motivated by the things around me, all the frowns and smiles, ups and downs and everything in general about life. I decided to share my story and everything I see in the best way I can." He adds that, "Africa is my root, 23402 is my city and I rep every living soul on earth, no discrimination, no colour, no race.
Watch the music video for "Gang" below: