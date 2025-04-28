Femi Kuti Soundtracks a ‘Journey Through Life’ in His New Album

Femi Kuti sits in a modest room, cool and calm. On this Zoom call with OkayAfrica, the 62-year-old afrobeat legend speaks with the agility of a man assured in his craft. In a few days, he will release his eleventh body of work,Journey Through Life. As we begin our conversation, we first explore Kuti's intent behind the album title.

"I just thought it was important to talk about things that have guided me throughout my life," says Kuti, "that's why it's called 'Journey Through Life.' Just before the recording, my daughter had an operation and everywhere was just so … we were all very confused, everywhere was so emotional, and her bravery was part of the inspiration. The family was so tight and together in this period, and I thought it was important to sing about these virtues." If you listen closely, you can hear the communal energy that flows through the 10 songs on the album. Vibrant percussion blends with bright guitar work on the titular track, "Journey Through Life," in which Kuti sings about the personal and familial ideals he speaks passionately about. "Keep all your loved ones by your side," he sings in his unshakable voice, a sweet salvo that soars with fiery purpose when required. That energy often emerges when Kuti tackles the corruption of the Nigerian political class, as he does in "Chop And Run" and "Politics Do Expose Them," where he highlights the wrongdoings of politicians. Like a watchman from his tower, Kuti stands for the conscience of society.

"I just thought it was important to talk about things that have guided me throughout my life," says Kuti about his new album. Photo by TheLoba

"We're the ones that make up Nigeria," Kuti affirms. "All our issues, our joy, everything works hand in hand. I think I've understood long ago that this problem won't be solved in my lifetime. You see, when you're talking about not just Nigeria's problem but Africa's problem, you're talking about 400 years of slavery, a hundred years of bad, corrupt, evil African government, Western influence, greed, so it's not going to end in 50 years. It's not possible." Highlighting the motives of pan-African leaders such as Patrice Lumumba and Malcolm X, he says that anyone who wanted Africa to grow was eliminated. So why sing at all? The veteran knows it's impossible to change the world, so he has recently turned to more personal matters. "I think I would be quite stupid to think I can solve Africa's problem with my music," he scoffs. "But if you listen to the tracks, you'll see a record called 'Work On Myself.' The way I look at life is: 'Why do we like to superimpose our ideas on other people?' We need to superimpose those ideas on ourselves to make ourselves better. Probably that's the objective of life."

Journey Through Life is a compilation of Kuti's ideals. His political thoughts might occupy the frontline, but they stand visibly beside his musical mastery. Whether it's his early recordings after forming the Positive Force band in 1986 or almost breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest saxophone note in 2017, it's remarkable that Kuti has always continued making music. Nearly stoic in his dedication, he tells us it's a fight against monotony.



"It's very important for an artist not to remain stagnant or monotonous," he says. "Every project of mine, I try to do something different, or else it would be boring. Age and practice help you grow, so I still practice. I still do a lot of work, and hopefully, my sound will mature with age as time goes by. You see, music is like a flower. You have to nurture it; you have to give it water and sunlight, or else it will die. Your music will die off." On "Corruption na Stealing," he moves beyond his famous baritone vocals, singing in a near-falsetto that shows just how impressive a singer he is. Amidst the grungy Afrobeat groove, which instantly situates listeners in Lagos' Afrikan Shrine, the musician brings to life one of the transcendent problems of African society. In the second verse, his phrasing takes after contemporary styling, as he upholds that "when money thief, we must find the thief to call am thief," however recognizing that the same rules are bypassed for the rich and influential, with the advantage of "big English to add to the thing." During our conversation, Kuti goes into long analyses of the social world, all of which tie back to his life’s journey. Education, he infers, used to mean more than just certificates — it had to do with virtues.