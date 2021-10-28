fela kuti
Music
Zee Ngema
Oct. 28, 2021 12:13PM EST
Image: Ian Watts

The New Fela Kuti Box Set is Curated by Femi Kuti & Chris Martin

And they said the perfect holiday gift doesn't exist...

Fela Kuti's 50th anniversary reissues released this year have reminded us why his status as a legend continues to ring true.

Through the year, Partisan Records (the homes of Fela's catalog) has released a number of special reissues, and now Vinyl Box #5 is set to drop just in time for you to be named the coolest gift giver in your friend group. The highly-anticipated fifth installment of vinyl reissues was co-curated by Fela's son, Nigerian afrobeat ambassador Femi Kuti and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The volume includes titles Why Black Man Dey Suffer, Noise for Vendor Mouth, Kalakuta Show, Excuse O, Ikoyi Blindness, and Overtake Don Overtake Overtake. Fans can also be excited to hear a newly released extended version of Fela's "Original Sufferhead." The artwork for the box set has been carefully designed and recreated from Fela's original vinyl pressings, alongside cool, vintage vinyl label artwork. Each of these Fela boxsets has featured notable names lending their curating talents to handpick Fela favorites. Previous volumes have been curated by Erykah Badu, Questlove, Ginger Baker, and Brian Eno.

While putting the master's together for this box set, audio engineer Colin Young stumbled upon four minutes of "lost" material on the B-side of an original 1981 pressing, which includes an astounding keyboard solo by Fela that had been omitted from previous reissues. The restored version of "Original Sufferhead" starts and ends with Fela's keyboard mastery, a typically adventurous blend of futurism and emotional depth that Fela shared in his art. This will be the first time since it's release in 1981 that"'Original Sufferhead" will be presented in its full-length glory.

The Fela Vinyl Box #5 set will be released on December 10th and will be limited to 4000 copies worldwide, pre-orders are now open so get it while it's hot!

Fela Kuti - Original Sufferhead (Extended Version) (Official Audio) youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
fela kuti nigeria nigeria music femi kuti chris martin
Interview

Amadou & Mariam Forever

We talk to the legendary Malian duo about their rich past, songwriting process and their advice for young African artists with disabilities.

Amadou & Mariam don't require an introduction.

The couple has been making Afro-blues music for over 35 years, drawing inspiration from their home of Mali, for over 35 years.

Their 1999 albumSou Ni Tilé sold 100,000 copies. In 2005, their album Dimanche à Bamako won the French Victoire de la Musique prize for Best World Music Album of the year and the BBC Radio 3 Award for Africa. It also went platinum in France after selling over 300,000 copies. The duo have performed with U2, Coldplay, Blur and many others.

We caught up with them below for a conversation about their rich past, their songwriting process and their advice for young African artists with disabilities, ahead of the duo's performance at the upcoming London Jazz Festival 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

A Year After #EndSARS, Nigerian Youth Maintain That Nothing Has Changed

Despite the disbandment of the SARS units, young Nigerians are still being treated as criminals. We talk to several of them about their experiences since the #EndSARS protests.