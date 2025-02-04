Femi Kuti Announces New Album, ‘Journey Through Life’

Nigerian Afrobeat icon Femi Anikulapo-Kuti announces his eleventh album, Journey Through Life , due in late April. The announcement coincides with the release of "After 24 Years," the album's second single and follow-up to last November's "Politics Don Expose Them."

Written and recorded in 2023 , months after Nigeria's most recent general election, "After 24 Years" is a critical and mournful reflection of the lack of positive, wholesome growth since the West African nation returned to democracy in 1999. Kuti indicts Nigeria's political elite for failing to "bring salvation" to the Nigerian populace and essentially "bastardiz[ing] the country."

In his 35-plus years as a headline artist, the Afrobeat scion has constantly spoken truth to power while moving Afrobeat to a more progressive present – from collaborating with a wide range of artists to making accessible pop-format songs. Journey Through Life is expected to capture that same potency, considering the powerful punch of "After 24 Years" and "Politics Don Expose Them," which scoffs at citizens used as propaganda tools for politicians for tribal and religious sentiments.