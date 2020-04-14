south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 14, 2020 06:06AM EST

Focalistic marries hip-hop, amapiano and kwaito in new EP 'Quarantined Tarantino.'

Focalistic’s New EP ‘Quarantined Tarantino’ is a Satisfying Blend of Hip-Hop, Kwaito and Amapiano

Stream Focalistic's new EP 'Quarantined Tarantino.'

In his latest EP Quarantined Tarantino, Focalistic manages to strike a balance between the South African artist's hip-hop roots and his recent flirtations with amapiano and kwaito.

For the first three songs, Quarantined Tarantino traces the relationship between 90s' kwaito and amapiano, sometimes blurring the line between the two. One of the project's many highlights "Patrice Motsepe" follows the same format and manages to simultaneously sound nostalgic and current.

The beats on the rest of the project lean towards trap. His interpretation of the production and the usage of Pitori slang are some of the factors that differentiate him from his counterparts.

Quarantined Tarantino is presented as a collection of scenes from Focalistic's life story. Explaining the title, which is play on words on famed director Quentin Tarantino and the current lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the rapper said:

"When the lockdown was commissioned, I felt like a lot of people were feeling trapped. A lot of people felt like this was a moment where they couldn't do anything about everything. Especially the ones in the arts. My way of resistance is the EP. I'm resisting becoming complacent, resisting the temptations of leaving my art, and hopefully I can inspire people to be as productive as they can."

Focalistic's imprint 18 Area Holdings teamed up with the label Vth Season to release Quarantined Tarantino. "He is one of the most complete artist package we have seen in SA," said Raphael Benza of Vth Season in a press release. "A genius wordsmith in multiple languages, versatile producer and exciting entertainer." No lie detected.

Focalistic has been releasing music consistently since his emergence circa 2017. He has collaborated with the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Emtee, Major League DJz and Mr JazziQ among a few others.

Stream Quarantined Tarantino on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer.




News Brief

South African Hip-Hop Producers Makwa and Lunatik Will Battle It Out on Instagram Live

Another exciting South African hip-hop IG Live battle is happening.

Makwa and Lunatik are the next pair of producers who will go toe to toe in an Instagram Live battle at 10 P.M. (SAST). Both producers are responsible for some of South Africa's biggest and era-defining hits. Makwa has produced most of Kwesta's biggest hits such as "Spirit" and "Vur Vai" among others. Lunatik has produced such monster hits as K.O's "Caracara," OkMalumKoolKat's "Amalobolo" and DJ Citi Lyts' "Vura." We know... we are getting goosebumps, too.

Screenshot from YouTube.

The Big Hash Shares Visuals for ‘Amnesia’ and Releases New Song from Upcoming EP

Watch The Big Hash's music video for 'Amnesia' and his new song 'My Way' from upcoming EP.

To celebrate his 20th birthday yesterday while on lockdown, The Big Hash released visuals for his latest single "Amnesia."

popular
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Bobi Wine Offers to Airlift Mistreated Africans Out of China

The Ugandan politician and musician has partnered with businessman Neil Nelson to airlift affected Africans and African-Americans "to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them."

Bobi Wine has teamed up with Neil Nelson, co-founder of media firm Atlanta BlackStar to help airlift Africans and African-Americans being subjected to "inhumane treatment" in China. They announced their plans in a joint statement on Monday.

"The two leaders are currently working together to facilitate a humanitarian mission to airlift those Africans and African-Americans who are affected by these attacks to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them," read the press release. "We are also prepared to evacuate them to the United States for those holding U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status."

The statement also appealed to the Chinese government and other global African leaders to take urgent action to protect Africans abroad. "We call upon leaders from across the global African community including political leaders, social activists, artists and other leaders to join in this effort."

READ: Africans In China are Being Evicted from Their Homes and Blamed for Spreading Coronavirus

popular
Image courtesy of artist.

Premiere: The Music Video for ‘Uhuru Dis’ by DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly is a Gqom Musical

Watch DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's music video for 'Uhuru Dis.'

The music video for DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's "Uhuru Dis" depicts a story of two young people who aren't permitted to be together, a plot one associates with William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The twist is that our Romeo and Juliet are based in Durban and their story plays out differently. In the music video, we first encounter them on the dancefloor before they retreat away from the crowd.

