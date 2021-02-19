south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 19, 2021 05:34AM EST
Still from YouTube.

Davido and Focalistic

Focalistic Drops 'Ke Star' Remix Featuring Davido

South African hip-hop artist Focalistic has officially released the highly anticipated 'Ke Star' remix featuring Davido.

South Africa's genre-bending artist, Focalistic, has dropped the highly anticipated remix for his platinum single "Ke Star" which features Davido. This comes after Focalistic and Davido teased music fans on Twitter with a short sound clip of the "Ke Star" remix earlier in the week. The "Ke Star" remix follows from Focalistic's latest album Sghubu Ses Excellent which dropped in December last year.

Read: Listen to Focalistic's New Project 'Sghubu Ses Excellent'

The "Ke Star" remix starts off with Davido's vocals and catchy lyrics for which the superstar is known. A couple of weeks ago, Focalistic shared a video on Twitter of him hanging out with Davido and teaching him Pitori slang. The video shows Davido easily pick up the lingo and had music fans subsequently excited for the "Ke Star" remix drop. According to Naija Vibes, Davido and Focalistic had recording sessions in Nigeria ahead of the release. Waves of music fans on Twitter have responded positively to the remix since it dropped.

Focalistic has managed to successfully merge a distinct South African sound which emerged from Pretoria with hip-hop and amapiano. The "Ke Star" remix with Davido is another instance of South Africa's amapiano movement spreading across Africa. The track is produced by one of South Africa's youngest and best amapiano DJs, Vigro Deep.

Listen to the "Ke Star" remix on Spotify.

Listen to the "Ke Star" remix on Apple Music.


From Your Site Articles
focalistic south africa amapiano south african hip-hop davido south african music
Featured
Image supplied.

Musa Mseleku’s Empire And The Cracks of Polygamy

The South African reality TV programs 'Uthando Nest'hembu' and 'Mnakwethu Happily Ever After?' show intimate details of polygamy from different perspectives. In current seasons, one thing is clear—polygamy is a challenging arrangement.

The story of Musa Mseleku and his family evokes legends and fairytales. The businessman, his four wives—MaCele (Busisiwe Mseleku), MaYeni (Nokukhanya Mseleku), MaKhumalo (Thobile Mseleku) and MaNgwabe (Mbali Mseleku)—and children share their story in the reality show Uthando Nesthembu ("love and polygamy" in IsiZulu). Now on season four, viewers watch as Mseleku shares how he manages his empire with a strong financial muscle and a stern, yet gentle persona.

In its latest season, the show's intensifying plot is a subject of many Twitter debates viewers engage in every Thursday when it airs on Mzansi Magic (Uthando Nest'hembu also streams on Showmax). It's clear to many viewers that polygamy in Mseleku's case is a challenging set-up with too many moving parts capable of nullifying equilibrium.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Muzi Set to Premiere Live Cave Performance

South African musician Muzi has announced the premiere of his special performance live from the Clarence caves in the Free State.