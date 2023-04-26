Fun Places in Accra, Ghana to Visit This Weekend
From Any Given Wednesday at Club Rave to May Day Brunch at Nsuomnam, Accra is packed with places to have fun.
Anyone who's been paying attention knows that Ghana has officially become the go-to destination for some of the hottest events on the continent. The biggest music festivals and the most exclusive parties have all featured in Accra’s nightlife and event scene, and this week is no different. From Any Given Wednesday at Club Rave to May Day Brunch at Nsuomnam, this week is packed with places to have fun. Additionally, it’s a long weekend as Monday the 1st of May is a holiday—which means an extra dose of enjoyment. Check out our list of the hottest events taking place in Accra this weekend below.
Any Given Wednesday at Club Rave
Club Rave Accra will be hosting their signature Any Given Wednesday event this Wednesday, featuring sounds provided by some of Accra’s best DJs. Any Given Wednesday is one of the best midweek events in Accra, and the likes of Wizkid and Victony have been spotted showing up. Located on the La road near Marwako restaurant, Any Given Wednesday is the best way to get pumped for the weekend.
Date: Wednesday, 26th April, 10 p.m.
Venue: Club Rave
Cost: Free, table reservations available
Tipsy Thursday at Lavo Lounge
This Thursday, Lavo Lounge will be hosting Tipsy Thursday. This edition is headlined by Carmen Caramel, who will be providing an electric DJ set at Lavo which is located in the heart of Osu at Oxford Street, right behind Frankie’s Restaurant. Also, there will be complimentary cocktails for all ladies until midnight!
Date: Thursday, 27th April, 8 p.m.
Venue: Lavo Lounge, Osu
Cost: Free
Stonebwoy’s ‘5th Dimension’ Album Release Party
This Friday, Ghanaian reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeats singer Stonebwoy will be having the album release party for his upcoming studio album 5th Dimension, which is scheduled to drop on the very same day. Hosted by Stonebwoy himself, the party is taking place at the Polo Beach Club in Accra. This is the first project the superstar musician is dropping since signing a record deal with Def Jam Africa last year, so this event promises to be a lavish occasion.
Date: Friday, 28th April, 9 p.m.
Venue: Polo Beach Club
Cost: General access tickets for GHC210, table reservations also available
Vibeside at Hermanos Jungle
Hermanos Jungle is a caribbean-themed bar located at East Legon on the UPSA road, and this weekend they are taking the Hermanos vibes to Ada for Vibeside, an outdoor camping, bonfire, and rave experience. A host of guest artists and DJs will be performing, such as the likes of Sister Deborah, Kofi Jamar, Fameye, Malcolm Nuna, and more. Tickets for the event come with free transportation from Accra to the event and back.
Date: Saturday, 29th April, 9 a.m. - Sunday, 30th April, 10 p.m.
Venue: Big Ada
Cost: From GHC155
Surf Club at Alora Beach Resort
On Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th of April, Alora Beach Resort located at Labadi, Accra will be offering surfing lessons in the name of Alora Surf Club. If you’re down for a new adventure you can pass by Alora Beach Resort anytime from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to participate in a one-hour surf class. Alternatively, if you’d just like to do your own thing you’re free to rent a surfboard for a slightly lower rate.
Date: Saturday, 29th April - Sunday, 30th April, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Venue: Alora Beach Resort
Cost: GHC150 for a class, GHC100 for a surfboard rental
Bloombar’s After Brunch
If you need an excuse to day drink this weekend, Bloombar has got you covered. On the 30th of April, Bloombar will be offering bottomless Mimosas and Bellinis from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bloombar Terrace. Bloombar’s day parties are well known to be an epic affair, so you definitely don’t want to miss this one.
Date: Sunday, 30th April, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Venue: Bloombar
Cost: GHC250
Temptation Monday at Club 69
Club 69 is hosting Tempation Monday at Nyaniba Estates, Osu. It’s this and every Monday, but as Monday the 1st of May is a public holiday in Ghana it promises to be extra lit. For the ladies, if “squad goals” is your move then this is the spot for you because every group of five ladies who show up for Temptation Monday before 2 a.m. will be gifted a free bottle of champagne and tequila shots.
Date: Monday, 1st May
Venue: Club 69, OsuCost: Free, table reservations available
May Day Brunch at Nsuomnam
On the 1st of May, Nsuomnam will be hosting the May Day Brunch. It’s Nsuomnam’s first exclusive brunch at the upscale restaurant’s outdoor bar, called the Lake Volta Bar. It’s free to attend, but you get a complimentary Mimosa when you spend GHC300 and above.
Date: Monday, 1st May, 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Venue: Nsuomnam
Cost: Free
