Davido, J Hus, and Black Sherif Announced as Headliners for AfroFuture Festival 2023

Culture Management Group (CMG) has officially unveiled the sensational lineup for AfroFuture Festival 2023, featuring Afrobeats icons Davido, J Hus, and Black Sherif as its headlining musical acts. The festival is set to take place at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday, December 28th, and Friday, December 29th, promises to be an unforgettable two-day event. Alongside these performers, the festival will showcase an array of both local and international musical talents, ensuring a diverse and dynamic entertainment experience for all attendees.

This year, the festival's theme, "Black Unification & Pan Africanism," is a testament to its commitment to uniting the global African diaspora. The theme pays homage to the achievements of Black pioneers worldwide and underscores their contributions to art, culture, and innovation. It will delve into global connections and shared experiences among African people, including discussions on the Pan-African movement's history, the diaspora's role in global politics, and the importance of diaspora unity.

The festival grounds will be transformed to represent various cultural concepts, each dedicated to exploring the realms of art, music, fashion, culture, and cuisine. Each of these spaces will bring together a diverse array of local creatives, culinary experts, musicians, and artists, crafting an immersive and unexpected world for festival-goers to explore.

Abdul Karim Abdullah, AfroFuture's CEO and co-founder, emphasized the festival's significance, stating, "AfroFuture has always been more than just a festival; it's a comprehensive celebration of African culture, its people, talents, and serves as a platform to acknowledge the broader contributions we make to the world. This Detty December, we're returning bigger, better, and stronger, eager to provide our global supporters with an unforgettable experience that seamlessly blends food, art, fashion, and music."

Kenny Agyapong Jr., COO & co-founder of Afrochella, shared the festival's role in boosting tourism and hospitality in Ghana, saying, "Every year, we look forward to contributing to the growth of Ghana's tourism and hospitality sectors by welcoming international visitors back to the country to experience not only our events but all that Ghana has to offer. As one of Ghana's most recognized cultural moments, AfroFuture will continue to foster engagement, increase interest, and boost tourism within the country, with a goal to make Ghana a premier destination for all travelers worldwide."