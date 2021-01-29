south african music
Nobantu Shabangu
Jan. 29, 2021 04:20AM EST
Photo by Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Philip Miller's "REwind: A Cantata for Voice, Tape and Testimony" at Prospect Park Bandshell on Friday night, July 6, 2007.This image;The mezzo-soprano Sibongile Khumalo.

South African Jazz and Opera Singer Sibongile Khumalo Has Died

South Africans are paying tribute to beloved jazz and opera singer Sibongile Khumalo who recently passed away following an enduring battle with illness.

South African jazz and opera singer Sibongile Khumalo has died at the age of 63. The death comes after the international performer reportedly suffered a stroke which culminated in a long battle with illness. Khumalo is said to have succumbed to stroke-related complications this past Thursday. The award-winning artist was known to dominate both local and international stages with her powerful voice. Condolences and tributes have been pouring in from President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africans across all social media platforms.

Read:South Africa Mourns Passing of Jazz Legend Jonas Gwangwa

According to News24, Khumalo's family released a public statement confirming the death of MaMn'goma, the name by which she was affectionately known. "She will be missed by all who had the privilege of experiencing her music, her friendship and her love," her family stated. President Ramaphosa's tribute remarked on Khumalo's significance in South Africa's history and cited her landmark performances at the late Nelson Mandela's 75th birthday and 1994 inauguration. Khumalo was loved by Mandela who called her the "First Lady of Song". She became one of South Africa's post-Apartheid music icons and sang the country's national anthem at the historic 1995 Rugby World Cup final, as reported by IOL.

Khumalo's illustrious career began as a young child and picked up in 1993 when she won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award at the Grahamstown Arts Festival. After decades of career success, she received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver in 2008, awarded by the South African presidency and recognising the significant work of the singer in arts and culture. The news of the her death comes just days after the death of jazz veteran Jonas Gwangwa.

Music
Photo: Single cover art

Mr Eazi Reminds Us Who He Is With New Single 'The Don'

The Nigerian superstar's new single comes alongside an announcement of his upcoming EP, Something Else.

Nigerian Afropop heavyweight Mr Eazi is out with his first single of 2021. Delighting fans with "The Don" and an upcoming EP titled Something Else, supporters are definitely in for a year of treats from the diverse and multitalented #emPawa Africa creator.

With production credits to Killertunes and E Kelly, this latest track shows how much bigger and better the artist gets with each new release. An operatic, 'afro-trap' ballad of note, "The Don" gives fans a glimpse into Eazi's bountiful bag o' tricks and treats, as well as teasing the highly anticipated EP to come.

It's not too long ago that we checked in with Eazi, as 2020 saw him cover Billboard Magazine, launch the Africa Music Fund and release one successful collaboration after the other.

On his busy year, Eazi says, "I spent the entire year working on building emPawa Africa and morphing into 'Don Eazi', the mogul, I almost had no time to record. This project was inspired by Kel P and Killertunes, who kept coming to meet me in Accra until I finally recorded 'The Don.' That opened the door for me getting back in the studio."

Mr Eazi's Something Else is out February 19, so come back then to get a listen in.

