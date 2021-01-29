Philip Miller's "REwind: A Cantata for Voice, Tape and Testimony" at Prospect Park Bandshell on Friday night, July 6, 2007.This image;The mezzo-soprano Sibongile Khumalo.

South African Jazz and Opera Singer Sibongile Khumalo Has Died

South Africans are paying tribute to beloved jazz and opera singer Sibongile Khumalo who recently passed away following an enduring battle with illness.