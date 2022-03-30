JoeBoy Kicks Off 2022 In Style With New Single 'Cubana'
The Nigerian singer's first drop of the year comes via emPawa Africa and gives an exciting look into what his upcoming tour could look like
Nigerian Afropop artist JoeBoy has entered the chat and 2022 charts with his new single 'Cubana'. The singer and songwriter's latest project comes after the success of his debut album 'Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, last year, and fans are thrilled. The TYPE A- produced single comes via Mr. Eazi's emPawa Africa and debuted on Apple Music 1's The Dotty Show, this week. This is the singer's first release of the year, as he gears up for much anticipated U.S tours. First, with Jamaican crooner Koffie this spring, kicking off on April 27th in Miami Beach until May 2nd in Charlotte, North Carolina. Joeboy then goes out on his own headlining 'Young Legend Tour' from May 4 to 30.
The single is a fun, sun-drenched, trippy reminder of how good Afropop is. The repetitive bass welcomes any and all movement while the groovy rhythms make it hard not to. On the single, Joeboy illustrates his ever-progressing relationship and creative talent within Afropop, while still allowing his own personality to shine through. “This is probably the most playful song I’ve ever released,” he says, “I was in the studio trying to create a ‘heartbreak song ‘with my producer TYPE A, and there was this particular progression that was really vibey and trippy, and I just started playing around with it. ‘Cubana’ started as a freestyle with this very catchy melody that stuck, and we decided to go with the flow and create something very different from what we had originally intended.”
The vibey energy created in the studio transcends through our personal devices as 'Cubana' is a track that you want to keep going. Fans of JoeBoy took to social media to emphasize the fun, high-spirited energy that the single gives off, and we can't help but agree.
Fans took to social media to share their excitement over the 'Door' crooner's latest release.
Joeboy's Cubana song makes me want to spray some money.— Cubana Obi of Oba (@Cubana Obi of Oba) 1648663038
This Joeboy new song Cubana e dey make go bananas also dey make me lose balance.\n\n One thing about that guy e never disappoints— \ud83c\udff5\ufe0fPolysaccharide\ud83e\udd8bgurl\ud83c\udf38 (@\ud83c\udff5\ufe0fPolysaccharide\ud83e\udd8bgurl\ud83c\udf38) 1648663853
When Joeboy said \u201cI drop hit , I drop smashit and naso e go dey I\u2019m never stopping \u201c \nMy guy wasn\u2019t capping broooo what\u2019s that Cubana song— Doyin\ud83e\udd8b\u2764\ufe0f (@Doyin\ud83e\udd8b\u2764\ufe0f) 1648661021
The singer released a sensual look into what he meant exactly
Gbedulos !! \nCUBANA out now.\nhttps://empawaafrica.lnk.to/Cubana\u00a0pic.twitter.com/sb5Hzs53mT— PON DECK (@PON DECK) 1648655469
