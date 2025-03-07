Joeboy Drops New Single, “Taxi Driver,” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Joeboy is gearing up to release his third studio album. The Nigerian singer has announced March 28 as the release date for Viva Lavida, his first project on his imprint, Young Legend.

Setting an expectant tone for the project, the newly-released single, “Taxi Driver,” is another show of Joeboy at his most reliable and relatable, blending catchy grooves and emotive themes. This time, he’s ruing being involved with a woman who has walked all over his feelings.

The opening lines – “Who say make I fall in love again/I been dey think say you go be my sweet sugarcane” – are quintessential Joeboy, wading through the morass of complex romantic situations and coming out with earnest expressions. Co-produced by Xtofa and close collaborator Tempoe, the song’s mid-tempo swing brings a breeziness that heightens the despair in Joeboy’s writing and singing.

Over the past week, Joeboy shared two short sketch videos teasing “Taxi Driver.” Set in a cab ride with Joeboy as the driver, the first sees comedian Layi Wasabi in his popular lawyer persona lamenting about getting divorced, and the second features online personality and philanthropist Asher Kine as he recounts a heartbreak story from university. Comedian Taaooma appears in the newly released third video of the series, her sugar daddy persona complaining about being used by a “side chick.”

“There’s something uniquely intimate about the conversations that happen in the back of a taxi,” Joeboy shares in a press statement. “People open up in ways they might not elsewhere, sharing their deepest thoughts and relationship stories. ‘Taxi Driver’ captures those moments of vulnerability and connection, set against the backdrop of Lagos, a city that never sleeps.”

Following the similar theme of romantic vulnerability as “SMH,” released a few weeks back, Viva Lavida could be packed with emotionally charged songs. The album will also feature previously released singles, “Osadebe” and “Adenuga,” with Qing Madi.