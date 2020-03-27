Juls Drops New Music Video for 'Soweto Blues' Featuring Busiswa and Jaz Karis
The Ghanaian-British producer heads to South Africa for the music video for the amapiano-inspired track.
Heavyweight Ghanaian-British producer Juls shares his first offering of 2020, and it does not disappoint.
The producer enlists South African music star Busiswa and London's Jaz Karis for the jazz-inflected "Soweto Blues," which also boasts elements of South Africa's dominant electronic sound, Amapiano. The slow-burner features airy vocals from Karis who features prominently on the 3-minute track, while Busiswa delivers a standout bridge in her signature high-energy tone.
"The song dubbed "Soweto Blues" is a song depicting the love, sadness and fun times that Soweto tends to offer its people," read the song's YouTube description. The video premiered earlier today on The Fader. "The energy is amazing, the people are lovely and I've found a second home — especially the vibrancy of Soweto," the producer told The Fader about his trip to Soweto for the making of the video "Jaz Karis is singing a love song, which is symbolic of my new love of Soweto and I'm honoured to have worked with Busiswa whom I have been a fan of for a long time."
Fittingly, the music video sees Juls traveling through the township, taking in its sights and energy. The video, directed by Nigel Stöckl, features striking shots of the popular area and its skilled pantsula dancers.
Still from YouTube.
"Soweto Blues" is Juls first release since 2019's Colour, which saw him collaborating with several of the continent's most buzzed about artists on tracks like "Cake" with Mr Eazi and the sultry "Maayaa" featuring Santi Santi and Tiggs Da Author.
Check out the music video for "Soweto Blues" above.
