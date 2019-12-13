Kwesta and Rick Ross’ Collaboration is Finally Here
Kwesta releases new single featuring Rick Ross, accompanied by a music video.
Around this time last year, Kwesta shared images from a video shoot for a song that features Rick Ross. Today, the South African rapper finally shared the song accompanied by a music video.
The song, which is titled "I Came I Saw," sees Kwesta and Rick Ross celebrate their differences as they share unique verses over a sample of "Township Funk," a South African house classic by Mujava. It's chopped up and placed between 808s and hi hats by the one and only Makwa, the producer behind some of Kwesta's biggest hits.
The song's video was filmed in Kwesta's hood, just like most of his visuals. It was directed by Uncle Scrooch. The video shows various performance scenes of Kwesta and later Rick Ross, who actually pulls up in a black Porsche, wearing Air Forces as he says in his verse.
The video features a cameo from Kwesta's grandmother, who poses with the two rappers—a still image of the same shot is used as the single's artwork. In the hook, Kwesta makes reference to growing up at his grandmother's place, watching TV next-door, struggling, and then goes on to mention that things are better today.
Kwesta has been scoring collaborations with some of hip-hop's biggest stars from the US. In 2017, he collaborated with Wale on the mega hit "Spirit." The last single he released, "Run It Up" featured Rich Homie Quan.
There hasn't been any mention of the two singles appearing on DaKAR III, Kwesta's long-promised forth album. The K1 rapper last released an album in 2016, DaKAR II, which was a double disc and went on to be certified seven times platinum in 2018.
While you wait for updates on DaKAR III, watch the music video for "I Came I Saw" below and stream the song underneath:
Kwesta - I Came I Saw ft. Rick Ross youtu.be