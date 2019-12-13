south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
Dec. 13, 2019 08:34AM EST

Kwesta and Rick Ross’ Collaboration is Finally Here

Kwesta releases new single featuring Rick Ross, accompanied by a music video.

Around this time last year, Kwesta shared images from a video shoot for a song that features Rick Ross. Today, the South African rapper finally shared the song accompanied by a music video.

The song, which is titled "I Came I Saw," sees Kwesta and Rick Ross celebrate their differences as they share unique verses over a sample of "Township Funk," a South African house classic by Mujava. It's chopped up and placed between 808s and hi hats by the one and only Makwa, the producer behind some of Kwesta's biggest hits.

The song's video was filmed in Kwesta's hood, just like most of his visuals. It was directed by Uncle Scrooch. The video shows various performance scenes of Kwesta and later Rick Ross, who actually pulls up in a black Porsche, wearing Air Forces as he says in his verse.

The video features a cameo from Kwesta's grandmother, who poses with the two rappers—a still image of the same shot is used as the single's artwork. In the hook, Kwesta makes reference to growing up at his grandmother's place, watching TV next-door, struggling, and then goes on to mention that things are better today.

Kwesta has been scoring collaborations with some of hip-hop's biggest stars from the US. In 2017, he collaborated with Wale on the mega hit "Spirit." The last single he released, "Run It Up" featured Rich Homie Quan.

There hasn't been any mention of the two singles appearing on DaKAR III, Kwesta's long-promised forth album. The K1 rapper last released an album in 2016, DaKAR II, which was a double disc and went on to be certified seven times platinum in 2018.

While you wait for updates on DaKAR III, watch the music video for "I Came I Saw" below and stream the song underneath:

Kwesta - I Came I Saw ft. Rick Ross youtu.be


south africa hip-hop music south african music kwesta rick ross south african hip-hop
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

The new Miss Universe speaks about how she's had to deal with online abuse as well as wanting to raise awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Last night, the recently crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

It was a South African dream—the boy from Soweto interviewing the girl from Tsolo. A week into her reign, Tunzi sat down with Noah to speak about a number of issues she's encountered thus far, both good and bad.

Ami Faku’s Music Video for ‘Ebhayi’ Documents her Homecoming

Watch Ami Faku's music video for 'Ebhayi.'

"Ebhayi" by Ami Faku is an ode to the South African singer's hometown of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. In the song, she sings about returning home and the comfort home provides for everyone.

Album cover art.

Listen to Naira Marley's New EP 'Lord of Lamba'

The vibrant 6-track project, which features Young John and Mayorkun, is undeniably the perfect way to close off the year.

Nigerian artist Naira Marley has just dropped his much-anticipated EP Lord of Lamba.

The 6-track project is a classic representation of the artist's signature upbeat sound. Young John and Mayorkun jump onto a couple of tracks with Naira Marley while the EP itself was produced by the likes of Killertunes, Studio Magik and Rexxie.

Keep reading... Show less
Davido A Good Time album cover. Courtesy of the artist.

Davido Announces 2020 North American Tour Dates

The Nigerian superstar will be hitting several major cities across the United States and Canada.

Davido has announced his 2020 North American tour dates.

The Nigerian superstar, who recently released his highly-anticipated album A Good Time, will be hitting several major North American stops, including cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. Tickets will be available here.

Davido latest album, A Good Time, includes several features from the likes of Naira Marley, Zlatan, Popcaan, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, WurlD, and many more. The album's latest single "Risky," featuring Popcaan, is one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019.

Read: The 18 Best Davido Songs

The Nigerian artist recently sat down with OkayAfrica for our Moments With series to speak in-depth about what made "Fall" such a massive success, the new album, his reported (past) beef with Wizkid, collaborating with Popcaan, Western artists using African sounds, and—most importantly—how "it's the world to Africa right now." You can check out that video underneath.

Davido's full 2020 North American tour dates are listed below.

