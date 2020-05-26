music news
Popular
Damola Durosomo
May. 26, 2020 10:25AM EST
www.youtube.com
emPawa Africa & Mr Eazi - I No Go Give Up On You (Visualizer)

Listen to Mr Eazi's New Song 'I No Go Give Up On You'

The Nigerian artist also recently announced an upcoming EP.

Mr Eazi is back with his latest track, 'I No Go Give Up On You," his latest song since the release of "Kpalanga" at the top of the year.

The track, is a mid-tempo love song, with Eazi singing sweetly to his lover about his unwavering feelings for her. He released the track under his ever-growing emPawa initiative, with a humorous visualizer to accompany it. The song was produced by Blaq Jerzee.

The artist and founder of emPawa, recently covered Billboard Magazine for its Africa Now issue, along with fellow Nigerian stars Davido and Tiwa Savage.

He spoke with Billboard about what it means for Nigerians to fully embrace their culture as well as the growth of the country's bustling music scene:

There's also a general wind of appreciation now for what being African is about: "Hey, I'm African, it's great to be African, and we're flaunting it." When Davido is singing, he's talking about things that are very particular to his culture. It's also the same when Tiwa sings. Back in the day, even in the villages you'd hear people singing Céline Dion. But now people are playing 99% Nigerian music because that's what's hip.

In the interview, the artist also shared that he'll be releasing a new EP soon which will boasts features from the likes of frequent collaborator J Balvin and Nicki Minaj.

For now, listen to 'I No Go Give Up On You" in full above.

From Your Site Articles
mr eazi nigeria nigerian music nigerian songs aforbeats afropop music empawa music news
Popular
Still from 'Road to Yesterday'

Kayode Kasum’s Quarantine Watchlist

From 'Wives on Strike' to 'Goodwill Hunting' here's what the Nigerian filmmaker is watching while stuck at home in Lagos.

Kayode Kasum, like most filmmakers, has been stagnated by the coronavirus pandemic. The director behind the blockbuster Sugar Rush and the critically acclaimed Oga Bolaji was working on the post-production of his upcoming movies, The Fate of Alakada: Party Planner and Kambili—a collaboration between FilmOne Entertainment and Chinese Huahua Media— when the Nigerian government announced the lockdown order.

While post-production on Alakada has concluded, the stay-at-home orders have delayed work on Kambili. "Since the team cannot meet at a single point, we are moving hard drives left and right," he says to me over the phone from his home in Lagos. "It is a challenge, but the beautiful thing about a challenge is, when you make it work, it is fulfilling."

Still from 'Kambili'

Kasum has turned to books and films for an escape from the unpleasant realities of the pandemic. "I have been reading Elnathan's books: Born on a Tuesday and Becoming Nigeria," he tells me. "I have also been reading film directing books, Directing Actors by Judith Weston." However, Kasum longs for the movies. "I miss going to the cinemas; I miss that experience," he says. "There are times during this pandemic that I'm like 'na wa o, I wish I can go to the cinema.'"

Below are five films he recommends you watch during this pandemic.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Def Jam Africa Launches in South Africa and Nigeria

Def Jam Africa launches with a roster of South African and Nigerian hip-hop and Afrobeats artists.