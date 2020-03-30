music
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 30, 2020 05:43AM EST

Listen to Sound Sultan's New Album '8th Wondah'

The 17-track album features 2Baba, Wizkid, Teni, Falz, Mr Real and several others.

Sound Sultan recently dropped his 8th studio album titled 8th Wondah.

The 17-track album is the follow-up to his 2016 album titled "Out of the Box" and features fellow Nigerian artists 2Baba, Wizkid, Teni, Falz, Mr Real, Olu Maintai, Peruzzi, Small Doctor and Johnny Drille.

8th Wondah starts off with a hip-hop leaning track titled "Something Like This" which then moves on to "Incase" featuring Falz. The track sounds like a fusion between hip-hop and Afrobeats with distinct synthesised sounds. Sound Sultan recruits Wizkid and 2Baba on "Ghesomo", an Afrobeats number with a laidback and mid-tempo rhythm. The pace switches up in "Odo", a vibrant track with just the right amount of bounce, featuring Teni, Mr Real and Olu Maintain. Johnny Drille hops onto "Area", a romantic bop which sees the duo singing about love interests and heartbreak.

Sound Sultan features five additional bonus tracks including "Jungle", "Tonop", "Superwoman", "Ghetto Love" and "Show Me Road".

8th Wondah is the artist's first official body of work for this year and it not only showcases his talent but documents his evolving sound and artistry.

Listen to Sound Sultan's 8th Wondah on Spotify:

Listen to Sound Sultan's 8th Wondah on Apple Music:

nigeria sound sultan nigerian music music
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less

