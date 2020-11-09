south african music
Listen to Simmy’s New Album ‘Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars)’

In her sophomore album 'Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars)', South African artist Simmy expands on the soulful Afro-pop and Afro-house sound that has become the signature sound of El World Music.

South African vocalist Simmy has released the second installment of her Tugela Fairy album series, Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars).

The 16-track album includes the previously released singles, "Ngihamba Nawe" and "Emakhaya."

For her sophomore, Simmy taps guests outside her El World Music labelmates, enlisting the likes of Afro-soul songstress Ami Faku, Afro-house producers/deejays Black Motion, Da Capo and maskandi heavy weight Khuzani.

With Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars), the talented singer-songwriter continues to tell love stories, mostly detailing the exciting moments and some of the hardships that come with the emotion and being in a relationship, while in other songs she sings songs of encouragement.

The album is laced with nostalgia; references and interpolations of old house, maskandi, mbaqanga, Afro-pop and kwaito. Funk song melodies and lyrics can be heard throughout, something she did in her 2018 debut album as well.

"I love sampling so much. I always take songs that I grew up hearing and work them into my music," she expressed in the album's liner notes on Apple Music.

While some of the songs were recorded in the last two years, on Made of Stars, Simmy expands on the soulful Afro-pop and Afro-house sound that has since become the signature sound of El World Music.

Her soft enchanting voice sounds like magic on top of the productions provided by Sun-El Musician, Black Motion, Da Capo, Claudio, Dr Moruti and more.

Simmy also has a production credit on the album's intro. "It just made sense for the album to start like a fairytale or Disney movie," she told Apple Music.

Stream Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars) on Apple Music and Spotify.



