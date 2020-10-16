south african music
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Oct. 16, 2020 08:04AM EST
Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 20: Simmy during the Tanqueray Spanish Garden at Beechwood Gardens on July 20, 2019 in Sandton, South Africa. The event; themed: #BitterSweetOranges, launched a new Tanqueray variant.

Simmy Drops New Single 'Emakhaya' Ahead of Highly-Anticipated Sophomore Album

Simmy has recently dropped a new banger titled 'Emakhaya' and it is the perfect way to usher in the weekend.

South African songstress, Simmy, certainly shows no signs of slowing down. The Afro-house princess released her latest single titled "Emakhaya" featuring Da Capo and Sun El Musician earlier today. The single comes ahead of her highly-anticipated sophomore album Tugela Fairy- Made of Stars which is set to drop next month sometime. The project will follow her wildly successful debut album Tugela Fairy which was released in 2018. Simmy announced the release of "Emakhaya" on Twitter and fans are already loving it.

"Emakhaya" is a smooth house track that is made for the heat of summer parties. It is a good song to slowly dance to, a sure fire way to warm up a party. The single has the golden treatment of honey-voiced musician, Sun El Musician and master of deep house beats, producer De Capo who are known hitmakers. Fans on social media appear to be already blown away.

When asked about the single and upcoming album Simmy says the following:

"I'm really excited about dropping my new single this Friday, especially because my fans have been waiting patiently for it for a very long time and I couldn't wait to share it with them. What my fans can expect from my upcoming album is a continuation from the first Tugela Fairy album, more growth & versatility with regards to the music itself and my approach on each story that I tell. I also got an opportunity to have external features compared to my first album so it's exciting to share some of the work I did with those producers and artists as well."

Simmy is not new to chart-topping with her previous single "Ngihamba Nawe" having spent over 23 weeks on the top 100 airplay charts. The Zulu songstress is sure to woo summer in and draw people to the dancefloor with "Emakhaya". Tugela Fairy – Made Of Stars drops this November 2020.

Tugela Fairy- Made of Stars is available for pre-order on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Listen to "Emakhaya" on Apple Music:

Listen to "Emakhaya" on Spotify:

From Your Site Articles
simmy sun el musician de capo house music afro house south african music
News
Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: 808x On Crafting Different Sounds For the Diverse Innanetwav Roster

808x, the in-house producer for South Africa's popular hip-hop collective/label Innanetwav, breaks down his working process with artists and the importance of energy.