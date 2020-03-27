music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 27, 2020 04:44AM EST

South African artist Simmy releases new song "Ngihamba Nawe"

Listen to Simmy's New Single 'Ngihamba Nawe'

South African singer, Simmy, features Sino Msolo in her latest offering––a romantic jam.

South African singer Simmy, real name Simphiwe Nhlangulela, has just released her latest single "Ngihamba Nawe".

She features fellow South African artist Sino Msolo on the track which is a follow-up to her 2018 debut album Tugela Fairy. The now gold-certified album featured chart toppers including "Umahlalela", "Ngiyesaba" and "Lashona Ilanga".

"Ngihamba Nawe" is a mid-tempo track with the classic Afro-House/neo-soul feel that is so characteristic of Simmy's music.

In the song, Simmy sings about being committed to going everywhere with her love interest. The laid-back rhythm and moving lyricism makes this a truly authentic offering that you'll have stuck on repeat for a while.

Speaking about her new single, Simmy says:

"The single was co-written by Sino Msolo and I while Sun-El Musician was putting together the music we just felt that it had to be a happy love song. Then from there created a dialogue that would be between a lady and a guy who sort of liked each other but weren't sure if the other feels the same. What my fans can expect in the near future is definitely more music and I am currently working on my sophomore album which they should expect sometime this year."

Listen to "Ngihamba Nawe" below:

Simmy - Ngihamba Nawe (Official Audio Video) ft. Sino Msolo www.youtube.com

Listen to "Ngihamba Nawe" on Apple Music:

Listen to "Ngihamba Nawe" on Spotify:

Still from Youtube.

Watch Bad Boy Timz's New Music Video for "Don't Go"

The up-and-coming Nigerian artist finds himself in a complicated relationship in these hazy visuals.

Bad Boy Timz has recently dropped the new visuals for his 2019 hit song "Don't Go" which features Anonymous.

The track appeared on his debut 2019 EP titled TIMZ which was an expository project that not only showcased his artistry, but also cemented his claim to being part of the new African sound.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Manny Norté Recruits Rema, 6LACK, Love Renaissance and Tion Wayne in Music Video for "4 AM"

The artists return to Ghana in these Meji Alabi-directed visuals for their new collaboration "4 AM".

Manny Norté has just dropped his new collaboration titled "4 AM" as well as the accompanying visuals for the track.

The multi-hyphenate talent recruits Rema, 6LACK and Love Renaissance in this vibrant new number.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
youtu.be

Juls Drops New Music Video for 'Soweto Blues' Featuring Busiswa and Jaz Karis

The Ghanaian-British producer heads to South Africa for the music video for the amapiano-inspired track.

Heavyweight Ghanaian-British producer Juls shares his first offering of 2020, and it does not disappoint.

The producer enlists South African music star Busiswa and London's Jaz Karis for the jazz-inflected "Soweto Blues," which also boasts elements of South Africa's dominant electronic sound, Amapiano. The slow-burner features airy vocals from Karis who features prominently on the 3-minute track, while Busiswa delivers a standout bridge in her signature high-energy tone.

"The song dubbed "Soweto Blues" is a song depicting the love, sadness and fun times that Soweto tends to offer its people," read the song's YouTube description. The video premiered earlier today on The Fader. "The energy is amazing, the people are lovely and I've found a second home — especially the vibrancy of Soweto," the producer told The Fader about his trip to Soweto for the making of the video "Jaz Karis is singing a love song, which is symbolic of my new love of Soweto and I'm honoured to have worked with Busiswa whom I have been a fan of for a long time."

Fittingly, the music video sees Juls traveling through the township, taking in its sights and energy. The video, directed by Nigel Stöckl, features striking shots of the popular area and its skilled pantsula dancers.

Keep reading... Show less
Image courtesy of YouTube.

YouTube's Online Festival Will Keep You Entertained This Weekend

Reekado Banks, Gigi Lamayne, Asa, Skales and several other African artists are set to perform live this weekend on YouTube's online festival, 'Stay Home #WithMe'.

YouTube has announced its "Stay Home #WithMe" online festival which is set to take place this weekend on March 28th and 29th.

The online festival, which will be free of charge for fans, will host live performances from several African artists including Reekado Banks, Gigi Lamayne, Asa, Skales, Nadia Nakai, Sarz & Wurld and several others.

Keep reading... Show less

