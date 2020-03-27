Listen to Simmy's New Single 'Ngihamba Nawe'
South African singer, Simmy, features Sino Msolo in her latest offering––a romantic jam.
South African singer Simmy, real name Simphiwe Nhlangulela, has just released her latest single "Ngihamba Nawe".
She features fellow South African artist Sino Msolo on the track which is a follow-up to her 2018 debut album Tugela Fairy. The now gold-certified album featured chart toppers including "Umahlalela", "Ngiyesaba" and "Lashona Ilanga".
"Ngihamba Nawe" is a mid-tempo track with the classic Afro-House/neo-soul feel that is so characteristic of Simmy's music.
In the song, Simmy sings about being committed to going everywhere with her love interest. The laid-back rhythm and moving lyricism makes this a truly authentic offering that you'll have stuck on repeat for a while.
Speaking about her new single, Simmy says:
"The single was co-written by Sino Msolo and I while Sun-El Musician was putting together the music we just felt that it had to be a happy love song. Then from there created a dialogue that would be between a lady and a guy who sort of liked each other but weren't sure if the other feels the same. What my fans can expect in the near future is definitely more music and I am currently working on my sophomore album which they should expect sometime this year."
Listen to "Ngihamba Nawe" below:
Simmy - Ngihamba Nawe (Official Audio Video) ft. Sino Msolo www.youtube.com
Listen to "Ngihamba Nawe" on Apple Music:
Listen to "Ngihamba Nawe" on Spotify:
