music
News Brief
Music News
Jun. 18, 2021 06:43AM EST

Black Motion Release New Single ‘Xxikiwawa’

Stream Black Motion's new single 'Xxikiwawa'.

South African house music duo Black Motion have finally released their single "Xxikiwawa". Featuring DJ Fortee, Lady Du, Pholoso and DJ Khosto, the song is the duo's first single since the release of their 2020 album The Healers: Last Chapter.

As usual, Lady Du's kwaito-style raps and chants take centre stage as she rhymes about hustling and trusting in the elders to answer our prayers. She ends her verse with a Brenda Fassie interpolation: "Indaba i-straight ayidingi i-ruler."

In trademark Black Motion fashion, the song is built on big drums and prominent percussion panned to give way for vocals but still managing to dominate.

The influence of amapiano is present in the song, though not so overt—their choice of kick and pads and the recurring trumpet stabs point to the yanos just like the inclusion of Lady Du.

"Xxiki Wawa" is the first single released by the duo in partnership with Universal Music South Africa after working with Sony Music Entertainment Africa on The Healers: The Last Chapter and their previous releases.

Stream "Xxikiwawa" by Black Motion, DJ Fortee, Lady Du, Pholoso and DJ Khosto on Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere else.



Follow Black Motion on Twitter and Instagram

.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa south african music black motion house house music lady du music
Podcasts
Image supplied.

Interview: Tecla Ciolfi On The Journey To Starting Her Popular Podcast ‘Texx Talks’

South African music journalist Tecla Ciolfi launched her podcast 'Texx Talks' at the height of lockdown in 2020. Since then, it has become one of the most notable music platforms in the country.

Tecla "Texx" Ciolfi has been a part of the South African music industry for approximately 15 years, in different capacities, most notably as a music journalist (Rolling Stone South Africa, Cape Times, Your LMG) — as well as the founder and editor-in-chief of the music blog Texx and The City. Between 2013 and 2017, Tecla was the South African editor for the French streaming platform Deezer.

Her recent venture into podcasting is an expansion of Texx and The City. In her weekly podcast Texx Talks, now in its fifth season, she interviews some of the country's top musicians. She's previously hosted the likes of Nasty C, Jeremy Loops, Shekhinah, and a lot more. And in South Africa's burgeoning podcasting scene, Texx Talks has become one of the country's most notable podcasts.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Angelique Kidjo Writes a Love Letter to 'Mother Nature'

We talk to the Beninese musical icon about assembling her new album on Zoom and the "bigger than COVID-19" threat that lies ahead!