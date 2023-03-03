Nigeria’s Lojay Returns With 'Gangster Romantic' EP
Lojay's new EP, Gangster Romantic, features seven new tracks from the Nigerian star.
Nigeria’s breakout star Lekan Osifeso Jnr., also known as Lojay, has released a body of work called the Gangster Romantic EP. The superstar, who gained national and international commercial success with previous projects, has unveiled a new EP via Koratori Recordings. The collection, which includes a curation of seven tracks, features heavy-hitting records like “Moto,” “Leader!," and"Canada " featuring DJ Maphorisa, Herc Cut The Lights and Kabza De Small.
Other songs included in the project are “Yahweh,” a hypnotic song that features Lojay’s signature vocals, garnished with icy instrumentals and animated intonations. Another song on the EP is “IYD,” which is a dreamy, easy listen, with percussion influences that heighten the overall musical experience. On “Avalabu,” Lojay brings a dynamo of energy that has come to truly embody the spirit of Afrobeats. On “Ova” the 26-year-old singer closes out the EP, a P.Priime-produced record that ties the entire project together. The EP has influences of Afrobeats, Amapiano, nocturnal R&B, and infectious pop that all bounce off of each other to create a sound that is true to the artist, yet refreshing to the listener.
While discussing the track, Lojay said he didn’t create the EP for a viral moment, he created it for the quality and meaning it would bring to the fans.
“I didn’t make this project because I wanted to have hits out. I made this project, because I wanted people to listen to something they can connect with and hold onto for a long time,” said Lojay. “Of course, you want to do numbers and be on the charts, but that isn’t the point. All I ask is that you listen to the project from beginning to end as one full body of work. There is a reason why I placed all of the songs where they are. I want you to have that experience in unison and just take it in and connect.”
Listen to Lojay’s EP below.
GANGSTER ROMANTIC by Lojay
GANGSTER ROMANTIC by Lojaymusic.apple.com
