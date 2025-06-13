Lojay Talks Growth, Fame, and the Cost of Creativity

The last time Joey Akan caught up with Lojay, it was at the dynamic Nigerian artist’s house. This time, the roles are reversed: Lojay is in Akan’s territory – the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast – for a free-ranging, joyful conversation that lasts just over an hour.

"It's interesting how much you've grown since then," Akan reflects, as Lojay lounges comfortably on a white sofa, dressed in a black hoodie and relaxed jeans. That growth becomes a central theme, echoed in Lojay’s thoughts on artistry, honesty, and intention. “At the end of the day, it’s like, what do you truly want? Are you doing it for something else?” he muses, a mindset he applies to everything from music-making to getting a tattoo.

Akan’s poise allows the conversation to meander without ever losing track. He riffs off Lojay’s reflections, guiding the dialogue with an ease that feels more like a catch-up between old friends than a formal interview. The result is an atmosphere that invites candor, laughter, and the occasional surprising admission.

Lojay speaks openly about the emotional layers that shape his music, like why heartbreak often inspires his most potent songwriting, how fame has complicated his relationships, and the burden of always being viewed through the lens of success.