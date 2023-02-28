The Best Amapiano Songs Out Right Now
Featuring Kabza De Small, Daliwonga, Tyler ICU, Toss, Sho Madjozi and more.
Here are the new amapiano songs and music videos that caught our attention this month. Read ahead below for the latest hits and noteworthy tracks from the South African electronic genre taking the world by storm.
Kabza De Small x Stakev ‘REKERE’
Following the success of “Rekere 2” from Kabza De Small’s critically acclaimed KOA II Part 1, he and Stakev decided to gift the fans with a collaborative project filled with similar-sounding bangers. The highly-instrumental, 16-track REKERE is packed with different variations of the minimal, thumping style and carries adlibs and chants voiced by Kabza himself. Standouts “Kwenzenjani” and “Rekere 3” have been prominent fixtures on many DJ sets and have made the rounds since last year.
Sho Madjozi "Chale"
Due to her travels and being immersed in different African cultures, Sho Madjozi’s music has had the ability to resonate with a wider audience. Her new single “Chalé” uses this method, as she utters the Ghanaian/Nigerian slang “how far Chalé” and also interchangeable raps in XiTsonga and English.
Daliwonga & Mas Musiq "10 Kilometers"
Prominent vocalist Daliwonga released the follow-up to the well-received “Abo Mvelo.” Tapping label mate Mas Musiq, “10 Kilometres” sees Daliwonga croon about his dissatisfaction with a partner who has a knack for a good time and the streets. On the song, he cleverly interpolates the melody from Brenda Fassie’s “Too Late For Mama.”
Pcee x S’gidla Disciples x Zan’Ten ‘Kilimanjaro’ feat. Justin99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ
After catching one with “Zotata,” Black Is Brown signee Pcee is back with another viral single “Kilimanjaro.” Much like most of his songs, he brought a host of producers and other producers with him in S’gija Disciples, Zan’Ten, Justin99, Mema_Percent, and his label boss Mr JazziQ.
Reece Madlisa ‘Kwaito Nama Medi’
Reece Madlisa unleashed his debut solo project, amidst alleged in-fighting and disbandment of Amaroto, his duo with Zuma. The aptly titled Kwaito Nama Medi is reminiscent of the kwaito era and yet forward-looking — the EP sounds like deep cuts from an early 2010s Spikiri project that has been reimagined to fit this era and has been delivered with a slightly grittier cadence. The women-only vocalists assisted project has Reece fully dovetail into the sound that inspired him.
Toss x Young Stunna x Tyler ICU ‘Tetema’
“Umlando” hitmaker Toss returned with his first single of the year, titled “Tetema.” Like his previous singles, the song has an accompanying dance that the vocalist debuted on social media. Speaking about the song on The Dotty Show, Toss said: “Tetema easily translates to being weak. With this song we’re merely trying to tell other kids, in the hood, in the townships, that they need to stand up for themselves.”
TheBoyTapes x J Slayz ‘Incognito’
Frequent collaborators TheBoyTapes and J Slayz teamed up for their aptly-titled joint EP Incognito. Also featured on the instrumental/sgija-heavy project are already-established acts such as Major League DJz, DBN Gogo, Slade and 2woBunnies.
Goodguy Styles x Thama Tee ‘Mozacardi’
After appearing on a few tracks and releasing a single towards the end of last year, influential entertainer and burgeoning DJ Goodguy Styles officially pivoted into music with the release of his debut project “Mozacardi” alongside Thama Tee. The title is a portmanteau of the ‘piano styles Mozambique and bacardi, which the 3-track pack showcases in detail with “Bacardi 2.0” being an absolute standout.
Sfarzo Rtee x Kelvin Momo x DBN Gogo ‘Washaaa’ feat. Shaun101
Ascending producer/DJ Sfarzo Rtee linked up with Kelvin Momo, DBN Gogo and Shaun101 for the hard-hitting “Washaaa.” The track comes after his 2022 EP House of Sgija and career-elevating placements on Kelvin Momo and Focalistic albums.
Optimist Music ZA x Musa Keys x Mdu aka TRP ‘Ice Cream’ feat. House of TAYO
House of TAYO all-stars, along with PianoHub’s Mdu aka TRP assembled for Optimist Music ZA’s “Ice Cream”. Since debuting in 2020, Optimist Music ZA has grown over the years and has appeared on songs amongst prominent artists within Amapiano, his association with Musa Keys’ label TAYO Projects is already proving to be beneficial.
NGIMOJA
After teasing the song on social networks, talented producer/DJ Tyler ICU finally dropped his new single “NGIMOJA.” The track kick starts the New Money Gang artist’s 2023, musically, following his 3 nominations at this year’s edition of the SA Amapiano Awards.
Lady Amar x JL SA x Cici x Murumba Pitch ‘Hamba Juba’
Lady Amar is another DJ that has pivoted towards releasing their own music. In her debut single “Hamba Juba,” she recruits the talents Murumba Pitch, producer JL SA, and vocalist Cici for a heartwarming, soulful tune.
Russell Zuma ‘Ngise Mathandweni’ feat. Gaba Cannal & George Lesley
Since breaking out on Gaba Cannal’s “Healer Ntliziyo,” Russel Zuma’s star power continues to rise. The worlds of amapiano and deep house collide in his music and particularly on his chart-topping EP Next Level. “Ngise Mathandeni” exemplifies this as he tags along frequent collaborators George Lesley and Gaba Cannal.