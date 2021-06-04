nigeria
Listen to Lojay & Sarz' New Collaborative EP 'LV N ATTN'

The Nigerian pair come through with a head-turning afro-fusion EP which includes a feature from Wizkid.

Newly-rising Nigerian artist Lojay recently connected with big time producer Sarz for the addictive "Tonongo" single, which we've had on constant repeat ever since it dropped.

The pair are now sharing their full new collaborative EP, LV N ATTN, a collection of 5 songs that sees them presenting a shiny and ear-grabbing take on afro-fusion production. In addition to the buzzing "Tonongo," the duo held no punches in recruiting the superstar status of Wizkid to feature on the EP's title track, "LV N ATTN."

Wizkid's appearance doesn't come as too much of a surprise as Sarz has worked with the Nigerian StarBoy extensively before. He's also produced for huge names like Burna Boy, Skepta, Drake and Beyoncé. "Sonically this EP is refreshing and brings a unique twist to the afro scene," Sarz mentions. "We both had creative freedom making the EP and we hope you love it as much as we did creating it."

"We created a unique sound with the EP taking inspiration from sounds around the globe," Lojay adds. "It's like nothing anyone has ever heard before. It's a genuine representation of where I was at the time I was making it — going through heartbreak and experiencing a wide range of different emotions. Working with Sarz gave me the opportunity to channel these feelings though my music. I hope the world enjoys LV N ATTN as much as I enjoyed making it."

Get into Lojay and Sarz' LV N ATTN below.





