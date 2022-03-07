This Actress Wants to see More Movie Stars Coming Out of Chad

Photo: Getty Images/ Christophe Simon

Achouackh Abakar Souleymane at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival with the film, Lingui, the Sacred Bonds.

If there's a Mahamat-Saleh Haroun film shooting in Chad, Achouackh Abakar Souleymane will find a way to be in it. But the actress hopes to see more directors making movies in her home country.