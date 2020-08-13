Protests Continue In Mali as Demonstrators Demand the Removal of President Keïta

Photo by ANNIE RISEMBERG/AFP via Getty Images

A man cheers during a protest organised by M5-RFP, who are calling for Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign, in Bamako on August 11, 2020. - Protests have been ongoing since June 2020 and M5 has renewed their call for Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign after their leader, Imam Mahmoud Dicko, had earlier abandoned this demand during negotiations