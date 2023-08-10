Mavin Records Welcomes Nigerian Emcee Lifesize Teddy to its Prominent Roster

Mavin Records, Africa's leading record label, proudly announces the addition of rapper, poet, and vocalist Lifesize Teddy to its prestigious roster. The rising sensation joins the label's illustrious lineup, marked by a bespoke anime-inspired visual that introduces her to the world.

Lifesize Teddy's journey to Mavin Records traces back to a fortuitous interaction on Instagram with Ladipoe in 2018, which eventually led to her opening for the acclaimed artist. However, her formal association with Mavin Records took shape in 2020, when she enrolled in the label's artist development academy. Over an intensive three-year period, Lifesize Teddy underwent meticulous grooming in diverse disciplines, including live band performance, media coaching, songwriting, choreography, and movement direction. Her dedication and artistry culminated in her elevation to the ranks of the label's star-studded roster.

Lifesize Teddy embarks on a mission to redefine contemporary African music and elevate the status of local hip-hop across the region. Inspired by the untold journeys of African hip-hop pioneers such as Naeto C, Ladipoe, Sasha P, and Eva Alordiah, Lifesize Teddy stands as the much-awaited superstar emcee of Africa's music industry.

The release of her self-titled debut EP, accompanied by a captivating visual for its lead single "Hypnotic," marks a significant milestone in Lifesize Teddy's artistic journey. The EP serves as a bold declaration of her multifaceted talent and artistic expression. At just 23 years old, she effortlessly traverses the realms of rap, singing, and spoken word poetry across five innovative tracks. The sonic landscape of the EP spans hip-hop, alternative R&B, afro-pop, electronic, and alternative sounds, showcasing her versatility. Each track exudes unwavering confidence and is underscored by a unique and free-spirited perspective.

The EP's debut single, "Hypnotic," is an opulent and fearlessly expressive club anthem celebrating the joy of being the life of the party. Produced by Andre Vibez (known for his work with Rema, Ayra Starr, and Omah Lay), the track's Afro-inspired hip-hop swagger is seamlessly interwoven with dancehall-infused rhythms, infused with Arabic and Middle Eastern influences.

Commenting on Lifesize Teddy's addition to the Mavin Records family, Founder and CEO Don Jazzy expressed his excitement, saying, "It's a beautiful moment to finally unveil the exceptional talent of Lifesize Teddy to the world. Her journey of growth and training has led her to become the remarkable artist she is today. I am eagerly anticipating the remarkable journey that lies ahead for her." The stage is set for Lifesize Teddy to shine as Africa's next musical luminary.