Police Exhume Body of Nigerian Singer Mohbad

The Lagos State Police Command has successfully exhumed the body of the renowned Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, widely known as Mohbad. This action is a crucial step in an ongoing investigation into the enigmatic demise of the artist.



Previously, the police had publicly announced their intention to exhume the remains to conduct a comprehensive autopsy, aiming to illuminate the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's passing.

Earlier, SaharaReporters broke the news of the arrest of the nurse who had treated the late singer and allegedly administered an injection before his untimely death.

According to a police source, investigators have determined that the musician was assaulted by individuals who had consistently threatened and harassed him after a performance he had in Ikorodu. As a result of the beating, he sustained injuries, which prompted him to seek the services of a nurse at his residence. Tragically, Mohbad started convulsing after receiving injections, one of which was identified as an anti-tetanus shot. A tetanus shot is a crucial toxoid vaccine used to prevent tetanus, a severe bacterial infection that can be life-threatening.

The source revealed, "Investigators have established that he was beaten by the same people who have consistently harassed him after his show in Ikorodu, and he sustained some injuries. When he returned home, he complained of body pains, and a nurse was brought in to treat him. One of the injections administered to him was an anti-tetanus injection. He started convulsing and died at home after the treatment. He was confirmed dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, the nurse has been arrested; the nurse was taken into custody three days ago."

Mohbad's father, James Aloba, had expressed suspicion in an interview that the auxiliary nurse who administered the injection may have inadvertently contributed to his son's deteriorating health.

SaharaReporters had previously reported on Monday that the Lagos State Police Command had formed a 13-member special investigation panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

It had been reported that Mohbad had submitted a petition to the Nigeria Police Force on June 27, 2023, detailing multiple threats to his life from controversial socialite Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, among others.

Meanwhile, Mohbad's mother has asserted her belief that her son was the victim of foul play.

The state police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, also stated that the command intends to engage INTERPOL in its investigation. He emphasized, "Do not forget, we have unique access to INTERPOL. Everybody connected to this case will be identified, and they will be brought in to establish their level of involvement."