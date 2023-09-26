Naira Marley Officially Denies Any Involvement in Mohbad's Death

Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola, commonly known as Naira Marley, announced his intention on Tuesday to return to Nigeria in order to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the tragic demise of his former protege, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad. The announcement was made through a statement released by Naira Marley's management team on his official Instagram account.

The untimely passing of Mohbad has ignited a storm of controversies surrounding the circumstances of his death, with many speculating Naira Marley's involvement following their fallout. In response to the allegations and threats that have surfaced since Mohbad's demise, Naira Marley vehemently denied any responsibility for the tragic event.

In the statement, Naira Marley expressed his distress over the loss of Mohbad, whom he considered not just a former signee but also a brother and a member of their musical family. He lamented the barrage of false stories and threats directed at him in the wake of this tragedy.

Naira Marley stated, "In the last few days, there has been a lot of onslaught on my person and reputation globally over the death of my former signee. All manner of stories have been woven against me in respect of his untimely death. I have not only been in shock over the death of the deceased whom I considered to be my brother and member of our music family, but over the various lies spread and threats against me."



He went on to clarify that he played no part in Mohbad's demise, either directly or indirectly. He acknowledged that disagreements are not uncommon in the industry, even among close associates, but emphasized that their differences were never as extreme as some have portrayed. Naira Marley revealed that they were in the process of legally resolving their business disputes before Mohbad's tragic passing.

The singer concluded by explaining his decision to remain silent until now, citing his emotional distress over the loss and his desire not to compromise the ongoing government investigation.