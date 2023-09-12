Nigerian Musician Mohbad Passes Away at Age 27

Nigerian rising sensation Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, tragically passed away on Tuesday, leaving the music world and fans in shock and mourning. The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by his fellow musician and associate, Olamide, in an official statement. Mohbad was just 27 years old at the time of his passing.



Mohbad's rise to fame began as he joined the ranks of Naira Marley's renowned Marlian Records label. With his distinctive tunes and unique musical style, he quickly gained a dedicated fanbase. His tracks, including hits like "Ponmo," "Feel Good," and the sensational "KPK (Ko Por Ke)," a collaborative effort with Rexxie, topped the charts and solidified his position as a rising star in the industry.

Notably, his collaboration with Rexxie on "KPK (Ko Por Ke)" earned him three nominations at The Headies Awards in 2022, highlighting his undeniable talent and the impact he had made in a relatively short period of time.

Despite his promising career, the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's passing remain shrouded in mystery, and the cause of death has not been officially disclosed as of the time this report was filed. The sudden and unexpected nature of his demise has left fans, friends, and the music community in a state of profound sorrow and disbelief.

Mohbad, born on June 6, 1998, had previously faced personal struggles, including reports of contemplating suicide, as revealed by his colleague Akinbiyi Abiola, better known as Bella Shmurda. These struggles painted a more complex picture of the young artist, demonstrating that fame and success in the music industry often come with their own set of challenges.

Following the heartbreaking news of Mohbad's passing, Nigerian celebrities, including rapper Olamide, expressed their grief on various platforms. Olamide shared his shock and sorrow with a simple yet poignant message.