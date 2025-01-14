What We're Looking Forward to in 2025

From Coachella to Glastonbury, African talent is taking center stage at major global festivals in 2025. Meanwhile, the continent itself is hosting groundbreaking events of its own — from the Mawazine Festival in Morocco to South Africa's first Basketball Africa League finals. It's a big year for OkayAfrica as we celebrate our 15th anniversary. Members of the team have curated their most anticipated events and cultural moments, spanning music, literature, sports, art, and technology.

The year begins in Marrakech with the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, celebrating Africa's vibrant art scene. By the end of the year, we'll see the return of the continent's biggest sporting event, AFCON. Between these bookends lies a calendar packed with innovation and creativity - from Chimamanda Adichie's first novel in 12 years to Kigali's pioneering AI summit exploring Africa's technological future.

Here are the events our team is most excited about in 2025:

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair (January 30 - February 2) The Marrakech edition of the first and leading international fair dedicated to contemporary African art promises an exciting program of events, panels, and exhibitions curated by several Moroccan and African galleries. The fair highlights the cultural landscape of the "red city" and is a great way to learn about art galleries from around the continent and dream about the next piece you want to acquire for your home. - Amuna Wagner, North Africa correspondent

​​Lagos Photo Festival (Ongoing till January 23)​​

The LagosPhoto Festival showcases the captivating and raw perspectives of African photographers, making it a perfect platform for creative innovation. The 2025 edition themed "Incarceration" will feature commissioned works from artists and diverse curations of incarceration perspectives in collaboration with upcoming curators under Azu Nwagbogu's guidance. Anyone interested in how photography can shape our understanding of society should not miss this vibrant celebration of visual storytelling. - Nafkot Ayele, social media manager

The 2025 Grammy Awards (February 2) Despite its flaws, the Grammy Awards still hold the title of "music's biggest night." I'm eager to see what this second year brings for the new Best African Music Performance category. I also look forward to seeing African musicians win in their nominated categories. Notable nominees include Tems, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Angélique Kidjo, Rocky Dawuni, and Rema. - Nishan S. Kassahun, social media director

Global Citizen's Move Afrika Tour ft. John Legend (February 21 & February 25) In its first installment of Move Afrika, a music touring circuit headlined by international music acts, Global Citizen tapped EGOT winner John Legend to headline two shows, one in Lagos and the other in Kigali. The shows will be a continuous effort to reshape music touring across the continent while providing job opportunities and bringing international acts closer to their fans on the continent. - Nelson C.J., West Africa correspondent

Chimamanda is back! (March 4, 2025) It has been nearly 12 years since her last book, but the Queen of African Fiction will return with Dream Count on March 4, 2025. The book explores the lives, loves, and regrets of four Nigerian women set against the backdrop of the pandemic. - Paula Adhis, East Africa correspondent

Homecoming Festival (March) Each year, the Homecoming Festival, founded by Grace Ladoja, brings together creatives and artists from across the diaspora in Lagos, Nigeria. The multi-day event features pop-ups where attendees can shop local and international fashion and lifestyle products, insightful panel sessions, hands-on workshops, and art tours. It is an inclusive meeting point for homegrown artists to connect with other creatives working outside the country. - Nelson C.J.

Global AI Summit on Africa (April 3-4) The inaugural edition of the summit will take place in Kigali, with the theme: "AI and Africa's Demographic Dividend: Reimagining Economic Opportunities for Africa's Workforce." The summit could explore how AI can contribute to achieving the African Union's stated potential of doubling GDP growth within the next decade. - Dennis Ade Peter, staff writer

Coachella (April 11-13 and April 18-20) Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival - the festival that officially kicks off festival season! This year, it will feature a lineup of African artists, including Tyla, Rema, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Amaarae, and Amémé. Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan will also make his Coachella debut this year, a first for Egypt. - Nishan S. Kassahun

Basketball Africa League (April-June) The Basketball Africa League (BAL) is marking a historic milestone as its final round moves to South Africa for the first time, following four years of being hosted in Rwanda. The league continues its pan-African expansion with games spread across three conferences: Kalahari Conference: Rabat, Morocco (April 5-13)

Sahara Conference: Dakar, Senegal (April 26 - May 4)

Nile Conference: Kigali, Rwanda (May 17-25) The season will culminate with the playoffs and finals in Pretoria, South Africa, from June 6 to 14. - Dennis Ade Peter

Journey to Jazz (May 1-4) Journey to Jazz is a festival held in the small Western Cape town of Prince Albert, situated in the Karoo region of South Africa. The multi-day event, which had legendary broadcaster Brenda Sisane and prominent jazz musician Kyle Shepherd as directors in 2024, incorporates elements of the town in every facet of the programming. Journey to Jazz features guided tours, masterclasses, local cuisine, and performances from musicians big and small. Now in its third year, the festival bridges the divide between big cities and small towns by enabling locals to access musical experiences that are typically far removed from their locales. -Tšeliso Monaheng, Southern African correspondent

Mawazine Festival (June 20-28) The Mawazine Festival in Morocco is one of the world's largest music festivals and the country's most iconic festival. For eight days, this free festival serves a dual purpose: bringing global music and cultural experiences to the Moroccan people while showcasing Morocco's rich heritage and legendary hospitality to international visitors. The lineup has yet to be confirmed, but previous guests included Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Nancy Ajram, Gims, Aya Nakamura, Rihanna, and Oum Kalthoum. No other festival combines world and Arab music like it! - Amuna Wagner

Glastonbury Festival (June 27-29) I am excited about the 2025 Glastonbury Fest in Somerset, U.K., because some of the top African artists will be performing. The festival will feature performers like Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Rema,and Femi Kuti. Beyond these African artists, I'm equally excited to see some of my favorite international acts like Olivia Rodrigo and GloRilla. The five-day summer festival's outdoor setting creates the perfect atmosphere for everyone to show off their festival fashion and enjoy the music under open skies. Getting there will be convenient, too, with special coach services running from various locations across England (with a transportation fee, of course). - Yinka Owate, social media reporter

Davido Concert (July 3) Performing in consistently sold-out venues, Davido draws a massive crowd at every concert. One of the most magical moments is when he performs his classic hits — songs I grew up with. When thousands of fans sing along, the entire venue transforms into an enormous karaoke bar. I also can't wait to see his talented dancers, whose high-energy choreography brings these beloved songs to life on stage. - Yinka Owate

Afro Nation (July 9-11) The festival, held annually in Portugal, is renowned as the largest celebration of Afrobeats and African music. It showcases vibrant culture and energetic performances and features top African and diaspora artists. This year's lineup includes popular acts such as Tems, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Scorpion Kings, DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles, and many more. I hope to be there, capturing all the vibes, style, and memorable moments next to the beach. - Nishan S. Kassahun

Joburg Art Fair (September 5-7) Based in Johannesburg, FNB Art Joburg highlights the dynamic fusion of African creativity and global trends, giving artists an unmatched opportunity for exposure. It's an essential event for anyone passionate about discovering cutting-edge art and expanding their understanding of contemporary African culture. - Nafkot Ayele

World Athletics Championship (September) I love athletics, and with the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan this year, it's an exciting chance to watch Africa's finest athletes shine on the global stage. From the dominance of long-distance runners to the rise of emerging stars in sprints and field events, this championship is a celebration of African excellence. I'm especially eager to see Botswana's Letsile Tebogo showcase his talent after his outstanding Olympic performance and to witness 16-year-old Australian sprint prodigy Gout Gout make his mark. - Paula Adhis

Fak'ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival (October 9-12) Fak'ugesi Digital Festival is a celebration of digital creativity across the African continent. Now in its eleventh year, the festival has provided a platform for gamers, film buffs, artists, and developers of all sorts to gather for a few days and think collectively about the future of technology in Africa. - Tšeliso Monaheng

Art X Lagos (November 6-9) Art X Lagosis an incredible mix of art, fashion, and culture from Africa's finest creators. It's the go-to event for art lovers, collectors, and anyone interested in the future of African contemporary art. - Nafkot Ayele