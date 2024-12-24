10 African Music Projects You May Have Missed This Year

Burna Boy, Tyla, and Ayra Starr Shaped Africa’s Global Sound In 2024

According to recent Spotify data, these three artists were the most streamed artists from the continent followed by artists from various parts of the continent.

Burna Boy performing on stage in white shirt and sunglasses, arms spread wide against fiery backdrop.

Despite no album in 2024, Burna Boy stayed busy touring, dropping singles, and collaborating.

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

This year, African music reached new heights on the global stage, with artists from around the continent breaking new ground and redefining what it means to be a global music star.

Earlier in the year, Tyla made history by becoming the first and youngest person to win a Grammy in the newly established Best African Music Performance category. Later in the year, R&B star Tems was nominated for Best R&B at the 2024 Grammys alongside Sza and Khelani. Yemi Alade also earned her first solo Grammy nomination for her hit song "Tomorrow," while Rema was nominated for his genre-shifting record, Heis.

In North Africa, artists like Soolking and Sherine merged traditions with modern musical sensibilities to push music from North Africa into global conversations. With even more achievements, it's no surprise that Africa greatly impacted the music scene.

According to recent Spotify data, Burna Boy, Tyla, and Ayra Starr were the top most streamed African artists globally, rounding out a strong year for these three artists.

Although Burna Boy didn't release an album this year, the African Giant spent months touring, releasing singles, and making unforgettable features and collaborations. He hopped on the remix of "Tshwala Bam" alongside TitoM and Yuppe and joined Usher on "Coming Home," a single off Usher's 2024 album.

On the other hand, Tyla released her well-lauded self-named debut album this year, featuring Gunna, Tems, and Travis Scott. She followed up the album with a deluxe edition that includes popular tracks like "Push To Start" and the Tony Duardo-produced "Shake Ah." She also performed at the Victoria's Secret show and released a slate of stellar performances elsewhere.

Ayra Starr also had a big year in 2024. With the release of her second album, The Year I Turned 21, which has recorded over 800 million streams since its June release, Starr further solidified her global star power by nabbing collaborations and eventually touring with Coldplay.

Below is a comprehensive list of the top 20 most streamed African artists globally in 2024 based on Spotify listenership data:

  1. Burna Boy
  2. Tyla
  3. Ayra Starr
  4. Rema
  5. Tems
  6. Asake
  7. Omah Lay
  8. Wizkid
  9. Davido
  10. Soolking
  11. Fireboy DML
  12. Victony
  13. Kizz Daniel
  14. Bnxn
  15. Seyi Vibez
  16. ElGrande Toto
  17. Sherine
  18. Ckay
  19. Ruger
  20. Amaarae

