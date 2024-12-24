Burna Boy, Tyla, and Ayra Starr Shaped Africa’s Global Sound In 2024

This year, African music reached new heights on the global stage, with artists from around the continent breaking new ground and redefining what it means to be a global music star.

Earlier in the year, Tyla made history by becoming the first and youngest person to win a Grammy in the newly established Best African Music Performance category. Later in the year, R&B star Tems was nominated for Best R&B at the 2024 Grammys alongside Sza and Khelani. Yemi Alade also earned her first solo Grammy nomination for her hit song "Tomorrow," while Rema was nominated for his genre-shifting record, Heis.

In North Africa, artists like Soolking and Sherine merged traditions with modern musical sensibilities to push music from North Africa into global conversations. With even more achievements, it's no surprise that Africa greatly impacted the music scene.

According to recent Spotify data, Burna Boy, Tyla, and Ayra Starr were the top most streamed African artists globally, rounding out a strong year for these three artists.