Niger's Presidential Election Plagued by Increasing Violence

<p>Titled "A Great Day For Doom", the remix maintains the jazz sensibilities of "Great Day", but instead of existing in a grainy atmosphere of record hisses, Arsenic gives the song a bright happy mood with every one of the beat's layers sounding crisp and full—a welcome juxtaposition of sorrow and joy, the two feelings that engulf one when they reflect on the life of a deceased.</p>
<p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae4ccddfc3dfc796999f208883ad552c"><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/Arsenicbeats83/posts/10157443427451184"></div></div>
<p>Cape Town rapper <strong>Uno July</strong>, who has on many occasions, been vocal about his love and appreciation for DOOM broke down that the legendary lyricist was one of his biggest inspirations. The former member of Ill Skillz says the British-American rapper influenced his move to wear a mask as part of his brand.</p><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CJfvvpUjxua/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CJfvvpUjxua/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"> View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CJfvvpUjxua/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Uno July (@unojuly)</a><br></div></blockquote> <script async="" src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script></div><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Stream "A Great Day For Doom" by Arsenic on<a href="https://arsenicbeats.bandcamp.com/track/a-great-day-for-doom" target="_blank"> Bandcamp</a>.</strong><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe seamless="" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/track=2175101083/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;">&lt;a href="https://arsenicbeats.bandcamp.com/track/a-great-day-for-doom"&gt;A Great Day for DOOM!! by Arsenic Beats&lt;/a&gt;</iframe></div>
Keep reading...
Show less