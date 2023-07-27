Soldiers Announce Coup in Niger, Remove President from Power

In a late-night announcement on national television, a group of soldiers in Niger declared a coup, stating that they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The coup marks the seventh military takeover in the West and Central Africa region since 2020, posing potential challenges for Western efforts to combat the jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region.

Reading from a statement, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, accompanied by nine other officers, cited the deteriorating security situation and governance issues as reasons for the regime change. The soldiers declared the dissolution of the constitution, the suspension of all state institutions, and the closure of the nation's borders. In a message of caution, they warned against foreign intervention and assured that President Bazoum's well-being would be respected.

Niger, a former French colony, has been a crucial ally for Western powers seeking to counter insurgencies in the region. However, recent military coups in Mali and Burkina Faso have led to strained relations with France. The country also plays a significant role in the European Union's efforts to tackle irregular migration from sub-Saharan Africa.

President Bazoum, elected two years ago in Niger's first democratic transition of power, was taken captive by troops from the presidential guard early on Wednesday. Despite the coup, the foreign minister, Hassoumi Massoudou, claims that not all of the military supports the takeover. Meanwhile, the army chief has declared support for the junta.



The coup has sparked reactions both domestically and internationally. President Bazoum issued a defiant message on Twitter, vowing to safeguard the nation's hard-won achievements and democracy. Coup supporters took to the streets in the capital, Niamey, but the situation remains tense. Foreign Minister Massoudou has proclaimed himself as the head of state, calling on democrats to oppose the coup.

The United Nations expressed its support for the Nigerien government and people, while President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic, deployed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), arrived in Niger to assess the unfolding crisis. ECOWAS has vowed to counter any anti-democratic acts and restore stability to the country.

