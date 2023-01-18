5 Nigerian Producers to Look Out For in 2023
Get to know five rising Nigerian producers behind your favorite afrobeats hits.
Afrobeats reached a fever pitch last year as Nigerian music received more global recognition and became a hot topic in the music world, as a slew of music stars broke through glass ceilings with different aspects of their artistry captivating international audiences.
In the nucleus of what would become continent-wide and global hits, are the music producers crafting these sounds from behind the boards. A new age of talented music producers are taking the main stage, and helping shape the future of Nigerian music.
We’ve put a list together of five promising Nigerian producers to look out for in 2023.
AndreVibez
The mind behind Rema’s mega hit "Calm Down," arguably one of the biggest songs last year, Andre Vibez has been one of the hottest producers to watch throughout all of last year. The son of the legendary musician Victor Uwaifo got his big break when he signed with Mavin Records, and sharpened his skills under legendary producer Don Jazzy.
Andre Vibez initially began as a musician and has been producing since 2005, when he was only 16. He picked up the basics experimenting with afrobeats, afropop, and R&B as a way to make money by selling beats to small artists. He later decided to take on production full-time in 2012.
The hitmaker has been behind hits like Omah Lay’s "Ye Ye Ye," LadiPoe’s "Feeling" and Mavins’ label hit "Won Da Mo." Andre Vibez’ rise has been no easy feat, crediting his success to his dedication and constantly working on sharpening his craft and pushing his boundaries It’s no surprise he clinched the Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year award at last year’s Beatz Awards in Lagos.
Listen to: Rema"Calm Down," Mavins, Rema & Boy Spyce "Won Da Mo"
P.Priime
Peace Emmanuel, popularly known as P.Priime, is one of the most sought-after Nigerian producers following his amazing 2022 run. He capped it off with production credits on three songs off the soundtrack to Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Sarz Academy alumni started off as a drummer but soon his curiosity about drum patterns led him to try his hands at music production. In such a short time since his break out, P.Priime has grown into one of the major influences in the direction of modern day afropop, having his hands in some of the most impactful projects coming out of Nigeria. Those projects often show his versatility, a major attribute that sets him apart from his peers.
The 20–year-old maverick’s range has no bounds with production credits that span from Asa, Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy to Fireboy, Portable, Reekado and Ckay, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down with his sights set on fresh horizons.
Listen to: Wizkid"Pressure," Burna Boy "Alone," Fireboy DML x Asake "Bandana"
Tempoe
If you’ve ever wondered who’s the maestro behind Ckay’s record-breaking hit song "Love Nwantinti," look no further than Tempoe. Tempoe was a statistician and web developer in Nigeria's budding tech industry, he then met Ckay in 2015 who encouraged him to pursue his passion for music. He taught himself basic production techniques and used DAWs like Fruity Loops to hone his craft before deciding to pursue music production fully.
The Sarz production alumni mastered his craft over the years, with production credits on early songs like "Container" for CKay and "Play" for Blaqbonez. Tempoe has now risen to become one of the producers at the forefront of the new age of diverse afrobeats records in Nigeria. Since "Love Nwantinti," the breakout track with Ckay in 2019, he’s made his songs with Omah Lay ("Godly"), Joeboy ("Contour"), Victony ("Soweto), and songs with other artists like WurlD, Teni, Reminisce, Jason Derulo to name a few.
After rounding out 2022 with a deal with American independent record publishing group, APG, we can expect a lot from Tempoe this year. Tempoe credits his major influences to the music and the people he listens to, never placing himself in a box - playing with as many genres as possible.
Listen to: Victony & Tempoe "Soweto," Joeboy "Contour," Ckay "Love Nwantinti"
Blaise Beatz
Popularly known for his breakout production on DJ Tunez’ record "Pami" in 2020, which featured guest verses from Wizkid, Omah Lay, and Adekunle Gold,Blaise Beatz is not new to Nigerian music. With a career that started as far back as 2006 when he decided to follow his passion for music after studying statistics in university, the hit-making record producer cemented his status with the mega-hit record "Buga" by Kizz Daniel & Tekno last year.
Over the last three years, he’s gotten production credits with big names like "Okay" by Adekunle Gold, "Need More" by Reekado Banks, "Quarantine" by Alpha P, "In My Mind" by BNXN, and "So Bad" by Simi. Blaise Beatz is definitely one to watch.
Listen to: Kizz Daniel & Tekno "Buga," Simi "So Bad," BNXN "In My Mind"
Niphkeys
Adebajo Oluwanifemi Adebanjo professionally known as Niphkeys’ rise to fame came in 2020, after producing Naira Marley's hit single "Koleyewon" and Zinoleesky’s "Kilofeshe."
Gaining prominence mostly for his work with Marlian music signee, Zinoleesky, he has become part of the new guard of Nigerian producers primed for greatness. His production skills have manifested on hit songs like "Mapariwo," "Blessings" and more recently "Rocking" off Zinoleesky’s new album.
He’s also worked with other artists like Omah Lay ("I’m A Mess") and Lil’ Kesh ("Don't Call Me"), among others. It’s exciting to see what he has in store this year.
Listen to: Zinoleesky "Rocking," Omah Lay "I'm A Mess"
