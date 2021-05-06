Photo courtesy of Ransom Beatz.

Ransom Beatz Is Utilizing YouTube to Create Beats

The Abuja-based producer's YouTube channel, known for afrobeats, trap, and drill "type beats," has amassed almost 70,000 subscribers and over 10 million views. It's led him to produce for Dizzee Rascal, 6ix9ine, Runtown, and many others.