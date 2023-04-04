Queer Films in Nollywood: How Far Have We Really Come?

Photo courtesy of Noise Film and TV.

Babtunde Apalowo’s debut feature ‘All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White’ is one of the films helping to change how queer characters are portrayed in Nollywood movies.

