Watch Pa Salieu Make His US TV Debut With Performance on 'Fallon'

Joeboy 'Lonely'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="17d268a438cc488976a99f4eff5ed6f6"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WvWFVW4lRVU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian artist <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/joeboy" target="_self">Joeboy</a></strong> has dropped the visuals for his latest track "Lonely". The new song features on his upcoming debut album <em>Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic</em> which is set to be released February 4. In "Lonely", the Nigerian artist tells the story of two neighbours who are interested in one another and neither want to be lonely nor apart from one another. The music video, which was shot in Lagos by Nigerian director, <strong>Adetula "KingTula" Adebowale</strong>, tells this story well with the couple eventually linking up and giving the audience a generally happy ending. </p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/joeboy-music-drops-lonely-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Makhalanjalo 'Thand'izinto'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/za/album/thandizinto-single/1547077994"></iframe><p><strong><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/makhalanjalo" target="_self">Makhalanjalo</a></strong> has released his highly-anticipated single "Thand'izinto". The single is the latest offering from the the relatively new artist who has swept through Cape Town's music scene. "Thand'izinto" comes ahead of the upcoming album <em>Amanzi. "Thand'izinto" is the kwaito single for those nostalgic for the classic kwaito sound.</em></p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/new-kwaito-music-makhalanjalo-thandizinto/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
RIMON 'never learned how to cope + feed me' (Live Session)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1efa65dfa8c87f5d56f5607f6ce770d1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oQhPm8-JkHI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Eritrea-born singer-songwriter <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/rimon" target="_self">RIMON</a></strong><a href="https://twitter.com/rimonhannah" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"></a> has just released a live performance of her tracks "Never Learned How to Cope" and "Feed Me." The Amsterdam raised and London based songstress delivered a psychedelically beautiful performance live on her YouTube page in such a way that we questioned our sobriety.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/rimon-live-never-learned/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Femi Kuti 'As We Struggle Everyday'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8dcc06e320fc29246651808bd7f6304f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oE-KqheQiyc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/femi-kuti" target="_self">Femi Kuti</a> </strong>shares his new single, "As We Struggle Everyday," the latest drop from the <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/femi-kuti-made-legacy-album/" target="_self">upcoming double album</a><em> Legacy +, </em>a joint endeavor with his son <strong>Made Kuti</strong>. Femi explains: "'As We Struggle Everyday' is about how hard people work everyday to make ends meet and still go to vote corrupt politicians into power who are meant to be in jail." <em>Legacy +</em>, which is due out February 5 from <strong>Partisan Records,</strong> includes a full album by Femi titled <em>Stop The Hate </em>and an album by his son, Made, titled<em> For(e)ward</em>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/femi-kuti-as-we-struggle-everyday/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
4 Mars 'Dhulka Hooyo (Motherland)'<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3438102686/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://ostinatorecords.bandcamp.com/album/djibouti-archives-vol-1-super-somali-sounds-from-the-gulf-of-tadjoura">(Djibouti Archives Vol. 1) Super Somali Sounds from the Gulf of Tadjoura by 4 Mars</a></iframe><p>These are the sounds of Somali supergroup <strong>4 Mars. </strong>A seminal anthology of the 40-member Somali supergroup, formed in 1977, is coming out soon via <strong>Ostinato Records</strong>. In 2019, Ostinato became the first label granted access to the grand Archives of Radiodiffusion-Télévision de Djibouti (RTD), a vault of secrets and stories from East Africa. Label founder Vik Sohonie told us about their new release, <em>Djibouti Archives Vol. 1: Super Somali Sounds from the Gulf of Tadjoura</em>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/somali-music-4-mars-ostinato/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
YUNG L 'Yaadman (Intro)'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d23057ecae7b5a328601aeed8ee98f3f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sqDZp59fBWo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigeria's <strong>Yung L </strong>delivers the new single and music video for "Yaadman," an addictive and energetic dancehall track built on slick guitars and heavy beats. It comes paired with the striking visuals directed by TG Omori. "Yaadman (Intro)" is the first track on Yung L's upcoming album, <em>Yaadman Kingsize</em>. Get into the vibes above.</p><p><a href="https://yungl.ffm.to/yaadmankingsize" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Lollise 'Looking at You'<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=590787817/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://lollise.bandcamp.com/album/looking-at-you">Looking at You by Lollise</a></iframe><p>Botswana-born, NYC-based musician, visual artist and fashion designer <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/lollise/" target="_blank">Lollise</a></strong> spent years recording and touring with Akoya Afrobeat, Underground System and the FELA! Band. She has now shared her debut solo release, <em>Looking At You, </em>recorded alongside Morgan Greenstreet during the height of the first coronavirus outbreak in NYC. "This EP is our response to personal and collective uncertainty and loss," mentions Lollise. "Creativity has been a life-giving force for us, a path to follow and a portal to hope and imagination as we face the daily realities of personal loss, economic devastation, political negligence and an increasingly uncertain future."<span></span></p><p><a href="https://lollise.bandcamp.com/releases" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
A-Reece 'The 5 Year Plan' ft. Wordz<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="150" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/za/album/the-5-year-plan-feat-wordz/1548945683?i=1548945686"></iframe><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/a-reece" target="_self">A-Reece </a></strong>and fellow <strong><a href="https://youtu.be/6jvuBkLuUGA" target="_blank">1000 Degreez</a> and Rubber Band Gang </strong><strong></strong>member Wordz reconnect on "THE 5 YEAR PLAN". Their interpretation of the open-ended flamenco string-laden instrumental is a catchy hook ("I'm 'bout to break the bank"), lofty bars ("She saw my drip, she thought I was filling the tank", Wordz raps) and high energy (Reece's adlibs are a whole mood).</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/a-reece-wordz-5-year-plan-stream/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Tayc 'Parle-moi'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ef43c425d0177df7df6876043cde9c24"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NwgyopPqASM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>France's buzzing <strong>Tayc</strong> comes through with the highly-captivating track and visuals for his latest single "Parle-Moi." Get into the sounds above.</p><p><a href="https://tayc.lnk.to/FleurFroide" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
