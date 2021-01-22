pa salieu
News Brief
Music News
Jan. 22, 2021 03:35PM EST
Photo: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch Pa Salieu Make His US TV Debut With Performance on 'Fallon'

With the way the Gambian-British rap star is moving, 2021 is sure to be his year.

The excitement surrounding Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu doesn't seem to be slowing down, as he has just further introduced himself to U.S. audiences. The buzzing artist made his U.S. debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , performing hit "Frontline".

Three weeks in to the new year and UK based Salieu has topped NME's 100 Essential emerging artists for 2021 list, won BBC's Sound of 2021, and the list of accomplishments keep rolling in.

In his visually bewitching performance of "Frontline," a standout track off 2020's Send Them to Coventry, Salieu not only showed off his talents but his personality in the upbeat performance. At one point the rapper sang to viewers through a car, was joined on stage by some friends and their dogs, before ending his show front and center and glowing. The energy and vision that so obviously went into the performance is noted and appreciated. Who doesn't love to see people doing something they love?

The 23-year-old rapper is making waves and is definitely one to look out for. The excitement is very real.

Check out Pa Salieu perform "Frontline" live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon here.

Pa Salieu: Frontline www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
pa salieu jimmy fallon the tonight show gambia gambian music
Music

The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Femi Kuti, RIMON, Joeboy, Makhalanjalo, Tayc and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Ayra Starr Shines Bright on Debut Single 'Away'

Mavin Records' new teenage signee comes through with her debut EP.