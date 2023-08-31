Pheelz and Young Jonn Team Up On New Single 'JELO'

Nigerian breakout artist Pheelz, known for his being a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, has joined forces with Afrobeats sensation Young Jonn to deliver an emotionally charged and introspective single titled "JELO." This song stands as a testament to their incredible journeys, starting from humble beginnings and culminating in their current status as established figures in the music industry.

The track is built on a simmering and smoothly laidback groove, highlighted by airy keys. Throughout the song, Pheelz and Young Jonn engage in a fluid musical exchange. Their camaraderie on "JELO" reflects the connection they share as artists and long-time friends, each with a rich history in the music and entertainment scene.

Originally emerging as producrs, they've contributed to numerous hit singles for various Afrobeats superstars. Pheelz has produced chart-toppers for artists such as Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Fireboy DML, and Davido, among others. Similarly, Young Jonn has delivered hit tracks for Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Naira Marley, and many more. Their influence has played a significant role in the growth and evolution of Olamide's YBNL label and its associated artists within the industry.

Pheelz gained recognition in 2023 when he was named "Artist To Watch" by Pandora and Amazon Music. Following the success of "Finesse," which established him as an international rising star, he continued to build on his buzz with a captivating performance at Essence Fest's Afrobeats After Dark party in New Orleans and made his U.S. television debut with a standout appearance on NBC's Late Show with Seth Meyers.

Commenting on their collaboration, Pheelz expressed, "At some point, you have to look back and be grateful for where you've been and where you are. "JELO" comes from a point of self-reflection on how far I've come on this journey in life." He further added about working with Young Jonn, "Working with Young Jonn on this single has been a creative journey like no other. We wanted to create something that resonates with our fans while pushing the boundaries of our musical abilities."

