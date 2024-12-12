Why is Rema’s Appearance at Afro Jam Japan Drawing So Much Attention?

Rema is set to headline the inaugural Afro Jam Festival in Japan, marking a groundbreaking moment for Afrobeats' global expansion.

Billed as Japan's "first-ever Afrobeats festival," the news has sparked genuine excitement and curiosity, with many expressing surprise at the unexpected intersection of Afrobeats and Asia.

Rema's music has long demonstrated a nuanced appreciation for cross-cultural influences, particularly in early hits like "Iron Man" and "Dumebi," which incorporated Bollywood influences. Last year's "Calm Down" tour of India further solidified his strategic approach towards that market, effectively introducing Afrobeats to audiences traditionally underexposed to the genre. This move unmistakably broadened his appeal. Rema's appearance at the Afro Jam Festival — organized by SFL Artist and will be held next year from July 18 to July 27 — comes as little surprise. Few artists of his generation have been as deliberate as he is in claiming their Afrobeats origin — even at a time when prominent stars like Burna Boy and Wizkid were distancing themselves from the tag, and not so much from the movement, as industry stakeholders commented.



When the Afro Jam announcement made its way to X (formerly Twitter), many people were aware of the positives. Jacob Philemon noted , "If Rema hacks Asia, it's over," recognizing Rema's intentional plan to connect with several important music regions worldwide. Another user, desii_barbi, commented , "Rema [was] going to Japan to enjoy anime closely," an opinion that tugs at the Asian-leaning worldbuilding Rema has adapted for his branding, a connection he shares with a bubbling anime community across Africa. Most reactions were optimistic; however, one of Nigeria's leading music executives, Bizzle Osikoya, made a tongue-in-cheek comment in a brief post: "Big up Rema. Jason Derulo and Shenseea [are] fully Afro artist now," he wrote, clearly directing his remarks at Derulo and Shenseea. While both artists have released songs with Afrobeat influences, their roles as headliners for an Afrobeats festival carry significant implications. This situation somewhat confirms concerns among industry insiders who fear the genre and movement being strategically removed from their African roots, mainly due to economic challenges and inadequate infrastructural development.