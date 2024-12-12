Why is Rema’s Appearance at Afro Jam Japan Drawing So Much Attention?
The Nigerian superstar has found himself in the center of a conversation with far-reaching consequences.
Rema is set toheadline the inaugural Afro Jam Festival in Japan, marking a groundbreaking moment for Afrobeats' global expansion.
Billed as Japan's "first-everAfrobeats festival," the news has sparked genuine excitement and curiosity, with many expressing surprise at the unexpected intersection of Afrobeats and Asia.
Rema's music has long demonstrated a nuanced appreciation for cross-cultural influences, particularly in early hits like"Iron Man" and"Dumebi," which incorporated Bollywood influences. Last year's "Calm Down"tour of India further solidified his strategic approach towards that market, effectively introducing Afrobeats to audiences traditionally underexposed to the genre. This move unmistakably broadened his appeal.
Rema's appearance at the Afro Jam Festival — organized bySFL Artist and will be held next year from July 18 to July 27 — comes as little surprise. Few artists of his generation have been as deliberate as he is inclaiming their Afrobeats origin — even at a time when prominent stars like Burna Boy and Wizkid weredistancing themselves from the tag, and not so much from the movement, as industry stakeholders commented.
When the Afro Jam announcement made its way to X (formerly Twitter), many people were aware of the positives. Jacob Philemonnoted, "If Rema hacks Asia, it's over," recognizing Rema's intentional plan to connect with several important music regions worldwide. Another user, desii_barbi,commented, "Rema [was] going to Japan to enjoy anime closely," an opinion that tugs at the Asian-leaning worldbuilding Rema has adapted for his branding, a connection he shares with abubbling anime community across Africa.Most reactions were optimistic; however, one of Nigeria's leading music executives, Bizzle Osikoya, made a tongue-in-cheekcomment in a brief post: "Big up Rema. Jason Derulo and Shenseea [are] fully Afro artist now," he wrote, clearly directing his remarks at Derulo and Shenseea. While both artists have released songs with Afrobeat influences, their roles as headliners for an Afrobeats festival carry significant implications. This situation somewhat confirms concerns among industry insiders who fear the genre and movement being strategically removed from their African roots, mainly due to economic challenges and inadequate infrastructural development.
This festive season across Nigeria, music shows and events are being sparingly organized, but the crux is that ticket prices are steep for the average consumer. With the regular tickets going between N15,000 ($9.69) and N30,000 ($19.38), it's a massive increase from the previous years when tickets used to go for three times less. The country's minimum wage remains at a humble N70,000 ($45.21), which means an interested concertgoer could afford just about four tickets on their December salary, not including the everyday expenses such as feeding, transportation, etcetera.
In his reaction, Ayomide Tayo, a veteran music journalist,noted, "Afrobeats festivals [are happening] everywhere apart from Nigeria." It's a meaningful conversation to be had, especially as another year bears down on us, the lovers of this important culture.
Rema's appearance on the Afro Jam is a positive development for himself and the broader culture, especially with the moves he's made before now. Performing at the ten-thousand-capacity Okinawa Stadium and other venues like Ookini Arena Maishima and the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza would be an exciting experience. However, conversations indicate that more people are considering what this means for Afrobeats lovers back home.
