Watch: Rema Makes His ‘Tonight Show’ Debut With Powerful Medley
Nigerian superstar Rema recently brought his global hits “Calm Down” and “Holiday” to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
On Wednesday, Nigerian singer Rema brought a riveting performance of “Calm Down” and “Holiday” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Powered by the visual allure of theatrical smoke and the sonic support of a live band, the Mavin Records’ artist made the night an unforgettable one for viewers. The dramatic beginning of the performance started with the camera zooming in from afar and settling in on the 22-year-old against a backdrop of his magnified album cover and the live band. Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema has become a global phenom who has joined the ranks of acts like Wizkid and Davido to become an Afrobeats household name.
During his set, the Gen-Z Afrobeats icon belted out spirited lyrics from the original version of his smash hit “Calm Down,” before seamlessly transitioning to “Holiday,” a happy-go-lucky anthem about paying naysayers no attention and thriving regardless. “Calm Down” and “Holiday” are part of Rema’s Rave & Roses 16-track album that he released in March last year. The remix of “Calm Down,” which featured Selena Gomez garnered rave reviews and soared on the Billboard charts. During the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, he performed alongside Burna Boy and Tems. Later this year, he is also booked to perform at various festivals across the world.
Rema is the most recent Nigerian artist to bring his art to a widely-viewed platform like Fallon’s and it is a testament to the ever-rising star of the Afrobeats sound.
View the full performance below.
Rema: Calm Down/Holiday | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonwww.youtube.com
