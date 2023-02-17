Rema Returns With New Singles 'Holiday' and 'Reason You'
We stan a generous King!
Nigerian singer-songwriter Remahas officially entered the chat! Afropop's Wonder Boy kicked off 2023 by dropping not one, but two brand-new singles. The double-sided singles "Holiday" and "Reason You" come via Mavin records, and highlight the immense growth the singer continues to sustain as he dominates global music charts. Fans were even treated to a sprightly video to track 'Holiday'. The singer's dual drop comes as he prepares to join fellow Nigerian performers Burna Boy and Tems to take on the NBA's All-Star game halftime show, this Sunday. We stan a generous King!
The global hitmaker returns with his first solo releases since his massively successful debut album Rave & Roseswhich came out last year. The two new singles boast the singer's evolution, and apparent desire to master all corners of the Afrobeats and Afropop genres. Track "Holiday" offers an upbeat, exciting look at the journey the 22-year-old crooner has embarked on, since dropping his first EP in 2019. The singer sings a grateful tune for all of the support he has earned from music fans across the globe when he says, "My music is traveling, from India to Asia, to Berlin." The DK-directed video shows the star enjoying the fruits of his labor, with his closest companions always by his side.
And just to make sure you don't assume you know what to expect from him, Rema takes a totally different route with the track 'Reason You'. The second single offers a sweeter tone, as the young singer sings his affections to his love interest. The captivating vocals bounce beautifully over the typically flavorful beat.
As the Afrorave pioneer prepares to grace the NBA stage this weekend, we look forward to his continued growth and shaking up of the industry.
Get your weekend started right! Check out Rema's new music video for single 'Holiday' here.
And when you're reading to slow it down, 'Reason You' is here to cater to your needs.
