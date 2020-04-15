Robin Thirdfloor Enlists Laliboi and ASAP Shembe for ‘Gibela (Remix)'
Robin Thirdfloor, Laliboi and ASAP Shembe showcase diverse rapping styles on 'Gibela (Remix).'
Robin Thirdfloor, Laliboi and ASAP Shembe share a minimalist instrumental that references both modern hip-hop and old school kwaito in the remix to "Gibela" by Robin Thirdfloor. The rappers take advantage of the empty spaces on the beat and each approach it differently.
Robin Thirdfloor's flow stays smooth and effortless and his lines are as unpredictable as ever and play out like plot twists.
Laliboi's verse comes with different flows, as one has grown to expect from the newcomer who released his critically acclaimed debut album Siyangaphi last year.
ASAP Shembe's interpretation of the song's concept takes the listener on a bumpy taxi ride. It's as energetic as the scenes he describes, and he reconnects with strong rap roots.
"Gibela Remix" showcases the diversity of South African hip-hop's alternative scene. The verses on the song are not only representative of the artists, but their hometowns—Durban, East London and Joburg. It may be hard to differentiate where your favorite South African trappers are from, but the distinctions are clear on "Gibela Remix" from the lingo used to the references made.
The original version of "Gibela" appeared on Robin Thirdfloor's 2019 EP Zithande (A Story About Self Love).
Stream "Gibela (Remix)" by Robin Thirdfloor, Laliboi and ASAP Shembe on Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer.
Robin Thirdfloor - Gibela Remix (ft. ASAP Shembe & Laliboi) www.youtube.com
