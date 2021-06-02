politics
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Jun. 02, 2021 11:18AM EST
Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

KIGALI, RWANDA - APRIL 07: People hold candles during a commemoration ceremony of the 1994 genocide on April 07, 2019 at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

Former Rwandan University Lecturer Arrested For Alleged Genocide Denial

Rwandan YouTuber Aimable Karasira is facing ten years in jail following his recent conspiracy theories that question the legitimacy of the Rwandan genocide.

Rwandan authorities have reportedly arrested 44-year-old Aimable Karasira on charges of denying one of the greatest and most horrifying genocides in the world. Karasira allegedly broadcasted conspiracy theories prompting over 62 000 of his subscribers and the public into a controversial debate about the truthfulness of the 1994 genocide. The Rwandan Investigative Bureau (RIB) stated that Karasira had been sharing divisive remarks about the genocide for a few days before his arrest.

The video that caught the RIB's attention was reportedly posted on May 20 wherein Karasira questions certain events of the 1994 genocide. Additionally, he allegedly accused the ruling party Rwandan Patriotic Front of "fuelling hate". His remarks have admittedly caused tensions for Tutsi survivors, including President Paul Kagame. Karasira's accusations seem to oppose Kagame's call for the Rwandan nation to sow forgiveness between each other, a pleas that extended to include Macron's recent acknowledgement of France's role in enabling the genocide.

Rwanda is intolerant of political dissent, and this has spurred a movement of outspoken Rwandan YouTubers. Karasira's arrest is not the first of its kind, prior arrests have been publicly criticised for infringing on freedom of speech. According to News24, a couple of Rwandans have been on the receiving end of the government's crackdown.

Yvonne Ndamange was arrested in March this year after using her channel to call for protests against President Paul Kagame's "dictatorial rule". In a grave turn of events, poet and YouTuber Inncocent Bahati has been reportedly missing since February 7, 2021 after sharing personal poems that were critical of the government. However in light of these arrests, Karasira's stands out in that it singles out a historical event and dangerously uses it as cannon fodder to attack the current political regime. This is made no better by the fact that the former Information Technology lecturer was recently fired from the University of Rwanda for "ill discipline".

Read: France Offers Tepid 'Apology' to Rwanda During Kigali Genocide Memorial Speech

Karasira's arrest comes a week after Rwanda held a memorial for the 1994 genocide where French President Emmanuel Macron was in attendance. His accusations are a stark contrast to Macron's admittance that it is time for France to examine its role in the genocide.

News Brief
Photo by MICHELE CATTANI/AFP via Getty Images

Mali Removed From West African Regional Body Until Next Democratic Elections in 2022

Following its latest coup, Mali has been removed from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), without any trade sanctions, after the recently-instated President Colonel Assimi Goïta failed to attend the summit this past weekend.

Mali has reportedly been removed from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This comes after the last coup attempt, on May 24, where the transitional government's President Bah Ndaw, along with his Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Defence Minister Souleymane Doucoure, were held in custody by the military. Colonel Assimi Goïta subsequently replaced Ndaw three days later through a questionable court decision. On Sunday May 30, fifteen ECOWAS members reportedly held a summit in Accra, Ghana where a decision to rescind Mali's membership until after the country's democratic election on February 27, 2022 was made. Goïta was invited to the meeting however he, reportedly, did not attend.

